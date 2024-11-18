Miller Industries To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 16Th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference On November 20Th & 21St In Dallas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2024 -- Miller Industries, Inc.

(NYSE: MLR)

the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment,

today announced that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief Officer, Deborah Whitmire, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at The Statler in Dallas, TX. Miller Industries' presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: and in the investor relations section of the company's website: .

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management,

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at

.

If interested in attending the IDEAS conferences, please contact Jeff Elliott at 214-966-9014 (or [email protected] ).

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, ChevronTM, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, JigeTM, BonifaceTM, Titan® and Eagle®.

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.

