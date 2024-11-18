Global Palletizing Robot Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 2,834.6 Mn By 2033, At 6.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Palletizing Robot Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Palletizing Robot is projected to reach USD 1,659.6 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 2,834.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The palletizing robot market has felt the increasing demand from several industries due to automation. This palletizing robot increases productivity by efficiently arranging several products, such as boxes and cases, on the pallets. Key applications in e-commerce, manufacturing, and food and beverages further accelerate the demand for palletizing robots. These robots may also perform a lot of complex tasks with advanced AI and machine learning while optimizing space. Therefore, by obtaining advantages in safety and productivity, cobots are also growing in popularity for small and medium-scale businesses. While North America and Europe are leading the market, it is the Asia-Pacific that grows the fastest owing to the industrialization of China and India. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



The US Palletizing Robot Market The US Palletizing Robot Market with an estimated value of USD 547.1 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% until reaching USD 903.5 million by 2033. The U.S. palletizing robot market has been developing well with growing demands from food and beverages, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical industries for automated systems. Growth in robotic technologies, along with increased labor costs, are some of the other major factors driving this market. With this, several companies have been investing in R&D related to flexible and scalable palletizing solutions. A key trend is the adoption of collaborative robots or cobots that enhance productivity while working with humans. Also, the incorporation of AI and machine learning enhances accuracy and adaptability into unique packaging formats. The introduction of advanced robotic arms in medium to high payload applications further impels warehouse automation and supply chain efficiency in the U.S. market. Important Insights

Global Value: This market is estimated to reach USD 1,659.6 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,834.6 million by the end of 2033.

S. Market Value: The U.S. palletizing robot market is expected to be valued at USD 903.5 million by 2033, up from USD 547.1 million in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7%.

Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share in the global palletizing robot market, with approximately 39.2% in 2024.

Component Segment Insights: Robotic arms are anticipated to dominate the component segment, accounting for 37.1% of the market share in 2024.

Robotic Palletizers Technology Insights: Articulated robots are expected to lead the technology segment of robotic palletizers, with a 35.0% market share in 2024.

Key Players: Major players in the global palletizing robot market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and ABB Ltd., among others. Global Growth Rate: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Latest Trends

AI and machine learning are palletizing robots that transform to learn from the operational data obtained and thereby create dynamic changes in the processes. Increasingly higher demands for flexibility and efficiency, especially in industries with very high variability in product handling like e-commerce and retail, spur improvements in precision and velocity. There is an appearance of the emergence of collaborative robots or cobots in the palletizing market. This is because, with advanced sensors, they adjust operations to avoid accidents by working safely alongside human operators. Due to that fact, they are also suitable for respective industries depending on precision, such as pharmaceuticals. They are cost-effective and, hence very easy to integrate, reducing the need for SMEs to make many infrastructure changes. Palletizing Robot Market: Competitive Landscape The palletizing robot market is considered to be very competitive globally, dominated by leading companies with innovation and strategic alliances. These players are investing a fortune in AI, Machine Learning, and Sensor Technologies to give users the edge they want in robotic solutions. Industry standards for precision and flexibility are set by ABB's IRB series and FANUC's collaborative robots. This, in turn, finds further expansion supported by such growth in demand for modular and customizable systems across industries. Regional players, especially from the Asia-Pacific region, provide cost-effective solutions catering to local markets. Mergers and acquisitions form another important strategy in global growth and technological advancement. Some of the prominent market players:

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

KUKA AG

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Columbia/Okura LLC

Fuji Robotics

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 1,659.6 Mn Forecast Value (2032) USD 2,834.6 Mn CAGR (2023-2032) 6.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 547.1 Mn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Technology Robotic Palletizers, By Payload Capacity, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Robotic arms are projected to dominate the palletizing robot market, holding a 37.1% market share in 2024. These are great factors: precision, adaptability, and ideal for repetitive operations in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. The robotic arms can efficiently deal with products of various shapes and weights with minimal human supervision, thanks to advanced sensors and AI investment. This makes the robots very accessible and applicable in several industries, ranging from medium to heavy payloads, for example: automotive and logistics. The demand for robotic arms by different companies to optimize their operational efficiency has set a trend and is expected to drive continued market dominance.







Palletizing Robot Market Segmentation

By Component



Robotic Arm

End of Arm Tooling (EOAT)

Control System Others

By Technology Robotic Palletizers



Articulated Robots

Cartesian (Gantry) Robots

SCARA Robots (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm)

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Delta Robots

Hybrid Palletizing Robots

Robotic Grippers



Vacuum Grippers



Magnetic Grippers Mechanical Grippers

By Payload Capacity



Low Payload (Up to 100 kg)

Medium Payload (101–500 kg) High Payload (Above 500 kg)

By Application



Case Palletizing

Bag Palletizing

Bottle Palletizing Drum Palletizing

By End User



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Chemical Logistics & Warehousing

Growth Drivers



The surge in e-commerce, especially post-pandemic, has generated greater demand for automated warehousing, and palletizing robots help speed up the sorting and packaging process. Companies like Amazon and Alibaba, which deal with immense order volumes, rely on palletizing robots to accelerate their product delivery chain. This trend will translate into higher demand by consumers, even for fast deliveries. The pandemic accelerated the shortage of labor that finally pushed companies to head towards automation in developed economies. Palletizing robots reduces human labor and increases productivity with minimal errors. They can work uninterruptedly to raise efficiency and reduce long-term costs.

Restraints



The high costs of purchasing and installing palletizing robots present a major barrier, particularly for SMEs. Although long-term benefits may outweigh initial expenses, the financial burden remains significant. It may be difficult to implement and/or maintain robotic systems. Robotic systems often require specialized technicians to set up and troubleshoot. Integrating these robots into an existing production line may cause problems that could lead to inefficiencies in production.

Growth Opportunities



Most of the emergent markets in the APAC and Latin American regions have bright prospects to exhibit strong growth potential for palletizing robots. Infrastructural development, coupled with government investments in automation, fuels the demand pertaining to palletizing robots chiefly in the food and beverages industry and pharmaceuticals. Modularity, a palletizing system that offers customized solutions to versatile needs assures ease of scaling up any business operation to adapt to fluctuating demand with minimum downtime gain in operational flexibility.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global palletizing robot market, commanding 39.2% of the market share by 2024. North America, with its well-established advanced industrial base, the high degree of dispersion of automation, and focus on efficient operations, is likely to drive the palletizing robot market globally.

Robotic palletizing systems find large applications across industries such as food and beverages, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals that aim at increased productivity and lower labor costs. Labor shortages and rising wages add to the compulsion to automate. Also, favorable regulations encourage automation in safety and efficiency, while the usage of technologies such as AI and cobot boost adoptions.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Palletizing Robot Market



August 2024: ABB launched its new IRB 1300 palletizing robot, which features enhanced AI-driven functionalities for faster and more precise palletizing in the food and beverage sectors.

July 2024: Fanuc Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Covariant to integrate AI-based decision-making in their collaborative palletizing robots, focusing on improving real-time adaptability in packaging lines.

May 2024: Yaskawa introduced its latest collaborative robot designed specifically for medium payload (101–500 kg) palletizing applications in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, offering enhanced safety and precision.

March 2024: KUKA AG expanded its presence in the U.S. market by opening a new robotic research and development center to drive innovation in palletizing robot solutions, targeting the growing e-commerce and logistics sectors. January 2024: ABB announced a partnership with a leading logistics company to develop next-generation palletizing systems equipped with machine vision technology, aimed at improving the accuracy and speed of palletizing operations.

