Momentec Brands Announces Team Momentec Athlete Roster


11/18/2024 12:16:08 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentec
Brands is proud to announce a major expansion to its 2025 Team
Momentec Brand Ambassador roster. Team Momentec is adding seven accomplished game changing athletes to the line-up building on the momentum created by Tiare
Jennings,
All-American Softball Player and four-time NCAA Champion, University of Oklahoma.

Momentec Brands has tapped both top Collegiate and Paralympic athletes to represent Team Momentec. This newly expanded group will help tell the
Momentec
Brands story led by its unique ability to outfit every moment that matters for teams, leagues, athletes and fans.

Team
Momentec
Collegiate Athlete Roster :

  • Mason Gillis, Duke Basketball
  • Colby Shelton, University of Florida Baseball
  • Maybn Thomas, USC Beach Volleyball
  • Isabella Avila, LSU Cheer & Dance Team
  • Sarah Greiner, University of Tennessee Women's Soccer

In addition to this impressive collection of
Collegiate Athletes, Momentec Brands has recruited two competitors fresh from the Paris 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team.

Team Momentec Olympic Athlete Roster :

  • Abby Bauleke, Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Team
  • Derek Loccident, Team USA Men's High Jump, Silver Medalist

Playing sports and being active is essential for kids and families today, and these athletes are prime examples of the positive impact sports can have at any level and ability. "We are beyond thrilled to have such an accomplished and passionate group of athletes represent Momentec Brands. These are athletes that not only excel in their sport but in life. They care deeply about their communities and the people that live there," shared David
Goerke
SVP Marketing for Momentec Brands. "We are poised for big things in 2025, and our Team Momentec Athletes will be at the center of it all!," added Goerke.

The
Team
Momentec
Athletes
will be featured in upcoming campaigns for
all
the respected active apparel brands under the
Momentec
umbrella such as
Alleson Athletic, Augusta Sportwear,
Badger Sport, C2,
High Five,
Holloway, Pacific Headwear
and
Russell Athletic.

About
Momentec
Brands

Momentec
Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of customizable high-performance uniforms, training apparel, outerwear, headwear and fanwear for teams of all kinds, coaches, athletes, and fans. Its brands include
Alleson Athletic, Augusta Sportwear,
Badger Sport, C2, High Five,
Holloway, Pacific Headwear
and
Russell Athletic
(collectively "Momentec
Brands").
Momentec
focuses on fueling
performance and
outfitting the moments that matter.
Momentec
Brands will continue to operate
augustasportswear
and
foundersport
thru 2024 into 2025 when one combined website experience at
momentecbrands
will go live in early
2025.

SOURCE Momentec Brands

PR Newswire

