Momentec Brands Announces Team Momentec Athlete Roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentec

Brands is proud to announce a major expansion to its 2025 Team

Momentec Brand Ambassador roster. Team Momentec is adding seven accomplished game changing to the line-up building on the momentum created by Tiare

Jennings,

All-American Softball Player and four-time NCAA Champion, University of Oklahoma.



Momentec Brands has tapped both top Collegiate and Paralympic athletes to represent Team Momentec. This newly expanded group will help tell the

Momentec

Brands story led by its unique ability to outfit every moment that matters for teams, leagues, athletes and fans.

Team

Momentec

Collegiate Athlete Roster :



Mason Gillis, Duke Basketball

Colby Shelton, University of Florida Baseball

Maybn Thomas, USC Beach Volleyball

Isabella Avila, LSU Cheer & Dance Team Sarah Greiner, University of Tennessee Women's Soccer

In addition to this impressive collection of

Collegiate Athletes, Momentec Brands has recruited two competitors fresh from the Paris 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team.



Team Momentec Olympic Athlete Roster :



Abby Bauleke, Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Team Derek Loccident, Team USA Men's High Jump, Silver Medalist

Playing sports and being active is essential for kids and families today, and these athletes are prime examples of the positive impact sports can have at any level and ability. "We are beyond thrilled to have such an accomplished and passionate group of athletes represent Momentec Brands. These are athletes that not only excel in their sport but in life. They care deeply about their communities and the people that live there," shared David

Goerke

SVP Marketing for Momentec Brands. "We are poised for big things in 2025, and our Team Momentec Athletes will be at the center of it all!," added Goerke.

The

Team

Momentec

Athletes

will be featured in upcoming campaigns for

all

the respected active apparel brands under the

Momentec

umbrella such as

Alleson Athletic, Augusta Sportwear,

Badger Sport, C2,

High Five,

Holloway, Pacific Headwear

and

Russell Athletic.



About

Momentec

Brands

Momentec

Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of customizable high-performance uniforms, training apparel, outerwear, headwear and fanwear for teams of all kinds, coaches, athletes, and fans. Its brands include

Alleson Athletic, Augusta Sportwear,

Badger Sport, C2, High Five,

Holloway, Pacific Headwear

and

Russell Athletic

(collectively "Momentec

Brands").

Momentec

focuses on fueling

performance and

outfitting the moments that matter.

Momentec

Brands will continue to operate

augustasportswear

and

foundersport

thru 2024 into 2025 when one combined website experience at

momentecbrands

will go live in early

2025.

