GM Sets Record: Largest Hands-Free Caravan With Super Cruise


11/18/2024 12:16:05 PM

A driver engages Super Cruise in GM's record-breaking hands-free caravan across the Bay Bridge linking San Francisco and Oakland, the largest of its kind in history. The caravan featured GM's 20 Super Cruise-enabled models.
GM's record-breaking hands-free caravan across the Bay Bridge linking San Francisco and Oakland, the largest of its kind in history. The caravan featured GM's 20 Super Cruise-enabled models.

Sure, you can caravan with your friends across the Bay Bridge....but imagine doing it with your hands off the steering wheel.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors made history recently, driving all 20 of our Super Cruise-enabled models in a record-breaking hands-free caravan across the Bay Bridge linking San Francisco and Oakland, the largest of its kind in history.

GM initially launched Super Cruise in 2017 as the industry's first true hands-free advanced driver assistance system. It's now
available on 20 vehicles - the widest selection in the market - while our closest competitors offer nine or fewer hands-free models. Plus, GM's Super Cruise is the only technology that provides hands-free towing capabilities.

With vehicles across various price points, GM is expanding access to our hands-free technology, bringing the comfort and convenience of Super Cruise to even more customers.

Here's a list of the vehicles included in the caravan:

  • Buick Enclave
  • Cadillac CT4
  • Cadillac CT5
  • Cadillac
    Escalade
  • Cadillac LYRIQ
  • Cadillac OPTIQ
  • Chevrolet Blazer EV
  • Chevrolet Equinox EV
  • Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado EV
  • Chevrolet Suburban
  • Chevrolet Tahoe
  • Chevrolet Traverse
  • GMC Acadia
  • GMC HUMMER EV SUV
  • GMC HUMMER EV Pickup
  • GMC Sierra
  • GMC Sierra EV
  • GMC Yukon
  • GMC Yukon XL

Additionally, customer choice in how they go hands-free will continue to grow in 2025 and beyond, with Super Cruise available on upcoming models including the Cadillac VISTIQ, Cadillac Escalade IQ, and more yet to be announced.

Automatic Lane Change and Lane Change on Demand are not available while trailering.
Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit cadillacsupercruise , chevysupercruise , buick/explore/connectivity/super-cruise or gmc/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details.

SOURCE General Motors Company

