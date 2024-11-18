Wondercide Offers New Scentsational Peppermint Kits To Avoid Surge In Bug Population

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Wondercide Peppermint Entertainer Kit offers practical essentials, including the Flying Insect Trap, Indoor Pest Control, and a peppermint-themed dish towel. This bundle is available for a limited time at 40% off.

The Wondercide Peppermint Dog Kit offers a seasonal touch with a peppermint-scented Flea & Tick Collar, Flea & Tick Spray for pets and the home, and a peppermint-inspired dog toy as an added gift.

Wondercide's Peppermint Sling Bag Kit is designed for both travelers and those enjoying a daily walk with their dog. It includes Insect Repellent for people, Flea & Tick Spray for pets and the home, and a versatile sling bag for hands-free convenience.

Stress Less During Holiday Preparation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holidays are a wonderful, joyful time of year. The catch: the prep work. The average family spends 6 weeks preparing for the holidays. This amount of time can cause stress and exhaustion especially for hosts and hostesses. 63% of people report that the holidays cause even more stress than tax season. In addition, with warmer temperatures that are expected to continue, experts predict a surge in pests this fall and winter as flea, tick and mosquito populations remain active through the season.To help ease holiday preparation stress, Wondercide is launching three new holiday kits at 40% off. The kits offer great gift ideas and protect people, pets and home from bugs with a fresh peppermint scent, allowing families to fully embrace the season.Wondercide's Peppermint Entertainer Kit :Between the constant flow of food and the revolving door of guests that warm up the home this season, bothersome bugs like roaches, gnats and spiders may try to ruin the fun. Festive spreads often include open bottles of wine, fruit baskets and sweet treats that attract fruit flies and other flying insects. Eliminate these hassles with Wondercide's Peppermint Entertainer Kit which contains peppermint-scented Indoor Pest Control, the new Flying Insect Trap and a flat-weave peppermint-striped dish towel, perfect for peppermint season. This trio helps get homes ready for celebrations, visitors and house guests. It's also perfect to take to holiday parties as a host gift.Wondercide's Peppermint Dog Kit :While the house gets prepped and the food readied, furry friends could use some spiffing up too. The Wondercide Peppermint Dog Kit has them covered. This bundle provides dog parents with Wondercide's peppermint Flea & Tick Collar, their spray for pets and homes, and a fun peppermint striped rope toy as an extra holiday treat. It's the perfect gift to provide peace on earth (or at least peace to the furry ones) and leaves pets free from constant itching and distractions.Wondercide's Peppermint Sling Bag Travel Kit :For families looking for that last-minute gift idea for a dog walker, animal enthusiast, new puppy parent or nature lover, Wondercide can offer a solution. The Wondercide's Peppermint Sling Bag Travel Kit comes with peppermint Insect Repellent for people, peppermint Flea & Tick spray for pets and the home, and a fashionable sling bag to store essentials while on the go. Whether it's a scenic hike seeing the holiday lights or a well-deserved vacation, this kit lets travelers enjoy the ride without pesky bug bites.All Wondercide products are cruelty-free, plant-powered and lab-proven to work while remaining safe for pets and family when used as directed. The kits further Wondercide's mission to empower families to protect pets and other loved ones with safe, effective pest control.Amid the hustle of cooking, cleaning, and decking the halls with peppermint-inspired décor, Wondercide's Holiday Prep Kits relieve the stress of potential winged pests or creepy crawlers bothering family and friends. Whether a kit is given as a gift to a friend who loves to host or to a proud pet owner, Wondercide offers these bundles full of holiday joy with hopeful cheers to the peppermint season.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.

Wondercide Peppermint Packs – plant-power to the rescue this Peppermint Season!

