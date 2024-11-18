Global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market To Reach USD 674.2 Million By 2034, Driven By Rising Demand For Animal Health Solutions | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaccine adjuvants are microbial components comprising of chemicals or mammalian proteins that are added to a vaccine to increase the efficiency of that vaccine. From a chemical point of view, adjuvants are a highly heterogeneous group of compounds that share only one functional characteristic, that is to enhance immune responses. The most commonly used adjuvants include aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, oil emulsions, and purified quillaja saponin

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary vaccine adjuvants is experiencing strong growth, with sales estimated to reach USD 431.4 million in 2024 and projected to grow to USD 674.2 million by 2034. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period. In 2023, the market generated USD 412.7 million in revenue, reflecting continued demand for advanced solutions in animal health and disease prevention.

The rapid expansion of the livestock and poultry sectors to meet increasing global food consumption is driving this market growth. As animal health becomes a more prominent concern worldwide, the demand for vaccines and adjuvants to prevent diseases has surged. Additionally, increasing awareness of zoonotic diseases -those that can be transmitted between animals and humans-is highlighting the importance of effective, high-quality vaccines. This shift in focus is encouraging the development of novel adjuvants that enhance the efficacy of vaccines, which is further fueling market demand.

The rise in pet ownership and the growing focus on preventive care in the pet industry is another key factor supporting the expansion of veterinary vaccine adjuvants. Pet owners are increasingly seeking solutions to protect their animals from disease, which has led to a surge in research and development of adjuvants tailored to companion animals. This trend is expected to add significant momentum to the market in the coming years.

As the demand for vaccines and adjuvants grows, the industry is likely to see further innovation and investment in research to meet the needs of both livestock and companion animal sectors.

“The veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is poised for robust growth, driven by both the expanding agricultural sector and the increasing focus on pet health, the continuous advancements in adjuvant technology, aimed at enhancing vaccine effectiveness, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of veterinary medicine.” said opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Key Takeaways:



The global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market was valued at USD 412.7 million in 2023.

The market is expected to grow to USD 431.4 million in 2024.

The market is projected to reach USD 674.2 million by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

United States : Anticipated to exhibit a 2.6% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

China : Expected to show a strong 7.5% Value CAGR during the same period.

Germany : Projected to grow at a 2.3% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

India : Expected to show the highest growth, with a 7.8% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

South Korea : Anticipated to grow at 7.1% Value CAGR during the forecast period.

Mineral salts dominate the veterinary vaccine adjuvants market, holding a 53.7% market share. Livestock animals represent 70.1% of the market share and are expected to drive significant growth during the forecast period.



Increased Market Insight Demand: Get Thorough Analysis and Trends in Our Complete Report!

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=33dc8d2f-d1f0-453d-8d0b-714d265db2e5&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="800" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33dc8d2f-d1f0-453d-8d0b-714d265db2e5/veterinary-vaccine-adjuvants-market.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market.jpg" width="457" />

Competitive Landscape:

The veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation and expanding infrastructure to meet increasing industry demands. Companies are developing specialized adjuvants for different animal categories, enhancing vaccine effectiveness, and addressing emerging health concerns.

At the same time, significant investments in cutting-edge manufacturing facilities demonstrate a commitment to scaling production and ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality adjuvant ingredients. This competitive environment underscores a strategic focus on evolving customer needs and maintaining technological leadership in the sector.

Recent Industry Developments in the Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market:



In June 2023, Croda, Inc. announced the opening of a 23,680-square-foot facility dedicated to the production of ingredients for drug delivery systems. On April 29, 2020, Seppic launched MONTANIDETM ISA 78 VG, an advanced adjuvant designed specifically for poultry vaccines. This innovative adjuvant boosts immune responses in poultry, addressing the growing demand for more effective vaccine solutions in the industry.

Key Players of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Industry:



SEPPIC (Air Liquide)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

InvivoGen

SPI Pharma (Associated British Foods Plc.)

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

OZ Biosciences

Creative Biogene

Creative Biolabs

Novavax

Edinburgh Innovations

Innaxon Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health)



Key Segments of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Industry:

By Technology:

In terms of technology, the industry is divided into mineral salt (aluminum salt, calcium phosphate), emulsions (oil-in-water (o/w) emulsions, water-in-oil (w/o) emulsions), saponins, toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists, cytokines, polymers (natural, synthetic), liposomes, other

By Animal:

In terms of animal, the industry is divided into companion animals, livestock animals and aquaculture

By Vaccine Type:

In terms of vaccine type, the industry is divided into inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines and DNA vaccines

By Route of Administration:

In terms of route of administration, the industry is divided into oral route, mucosal, intramuscular, subcutaneous and others

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is divided into educational & research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, contract development & manufacturing organizations and others end users.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Japanese Translation –

世界の獣医用ワクチンアジュバント市場は 力強い成長を遂げており、売上高は2024年に4億3,140万米ドルに達すると推定され、2034年までに6億7,420万米ドルに成長すると予測されています。この成長は、予測期間にわたる年平均成長率(CAGR)4.6%を表しています。2023年には、動物の健康と病気の予防における高度なソリューションに対する継続的な需要を反映して、市場は4億1,270万米ドルの収益を生み出しました。

世界的な食糧消費の増加に対応するために畜産および養鶏部門が急速に拡大したことが、この市場の成長を牽引しています。動物の健康が世界中でより重要な関心事になるにつれ、病気を予防するためのワクチンとアジュバントの需要が急増しています。さらに、動物と人間の間で伝染する人獣共通感染症に対する認識が高まるにつれ、効果的で高品質のワクチンの重要性が浮き彫りになっています。この焦点の変化により、ワクチンの有効性を高める新しいアジュバントの開発が促進され、市場の需要がさらに高まっています。

ペットを飼う人が増え、ペット業界で予防ケアへの関心が高まっていることも、獣医用ワクチンアジュバントの拡大を支える重要な要因です。ペットを病気から守るための解決策を求める飼い主が増えており、ペット向けのアジュバントの研究開発が急増しています。この傾向は、今後数年間で市場に大きな勢いを与えると予想されます。

ワクチンとアジュバントの需要が高まるにつれ、業界では家畜とペットの両方の分野のニーズを満たすためにさらなる革新と研究への投資が行われると予想されます。

「獣医用ワクチンのアジュバント市場は、農業部門の拡大とペットの健康への関心の高まりにより、堅調な成長が見込まれています。ワクチンの有効性を高めることを目的としたアジュバント技術の継続的な進歩は、獣医学の未来を形作る上で極めて重要な役割を果たすでしょう」と、 Future Market Insights ( FMI )の副社長である サビヤサチ・ゴーシュ氏は述べて い ます。

重要なポイント :



世界の獣医用ワクチンアジュバント市場は、 2023年に 4 億 1,270 万米ドル と評価されました。

市場は2024年に 4 億 3,140 万米ドル に成長すると予想されています。

市場規模は2034年までに 6 億 7,420 万米ドル に達すると予測されています。

市場は、2024年から2034年の予測期間中に 4.6% の CAGR で成長すると予想されています。

米国 : 2024 年から 2034 年にかけて 2.6% の価値 CAGR を 示すことが予想されます。

中国 :同期間中に 7.5% の堅調なバリュー CAGR を示すことが予想されます。

ドイツ : 2024 年から 2034 年にかけて 2.3% の価値 CAGR で成長すると予測されています。

インド : 2024 年から 2034 年にかけて 7.8% の価値 CAGR で最大の成長が見込まれます。

韓国 :予測期間中に 7.1% の価値 CAGR で成長すると予想されます。

獣医用ワクチンアジュバント市場ではミネラル塩が主流で、 53.7% の 市場シェアを占めています。 家畜は市場シェアの 70.1% を 占めており、予測期間中に大幅な成長を牽引すると予想されています。



市場洞察の需要増加 : 完全なレポートで徹底的な分析とトレンドを入手してください !

競争環境 :

獣医用ワクチンアジュバント市場は競争が激しく、主要企業は業界の需要増大に対応するためにイノベーションとインフラの拡張に注力しています。企業はさまざまな動物のカテゴリーに特化したアジュバントを開発し、ワクチンの有効性を高め、新たな健康問題に取り組んでいます。

同時に、最先端の製造施設への多額の投資は、生産規模の拡大と高品質の補助成分の安定供給への取り組みを示しています。この競争の激しい環境は、進化する顧客ニーズへの対応と、この分野における技術的リーダーシップの維持に戦略的に注力していることを強調しています。

獣医用ワクチンアジュバント市場における最近の業界動向 :



2023年6月、Croda, Inc.は、薬物送達システム用原料の生産専用の23,680平方フィートの施設を開設すると発表しました。 2020 年 4 月 29 日、Seppic は、家禽ワクチン用に特別に設計された先進的なアジュバントである MONTANIDETM ISA 78 VG を発売しました。この革新的なアジュバントは、家禽の免疫反応を高め、業界におけるより効果的なワクチン ソリューションに対する高まる需要に応えます。

獣医用ワクチンアジュバント業界の主要企業 :



SEPPIC(エア・リキード)

フィブロアニマルヘルスコーポレーション

インビボジェン

SPIファーマ(アソシエイテッド・ブリティッシュ・フーズ社)

クローダインターナショナル

エボニック インダストリーズ AG

OZバイオサイエンス

クリエイティブバイオジーン

クリエイティブバイオラボ

ノババックス

エディンバライノベーション

イナクソン メルク社(MSDアニマルヘルス)



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The chronic pain market is estimated to reach USD 50,611.1 million in 2024. It is estimated that revenue will increase at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2024 and 2034.

The global veterinary wound debridement market share valued at USD 714.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2033, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8.2% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global veterinary wound cleansers market demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%. The market value is projected to increase from USD 185.2 Million in 2023 to USD 488.2 Million by 2033.

The global veterinary pregnancy test kit market growth is set to attain a value of USD 48.9 million by 2024. Projections estimate that the market is estimated to reach USD 77 million by 2034, underscoring the ongoing positive trajectory. This anticipated growth signifies a steady CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The global veterinary biologics market trends is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 13,140.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to surpass USD 24,224.3 million by 2034, registering a promising CAGR of 6.3%.

The global veterinary auto-immune therapeutics market outlook is projected to be appraised at USD 71,720.6 million by 2033, up from USD 42,815.7 million in 2023, advancing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The global equine veterinary therapeutics market overview is expected to expand significantly and generate revenue of USD 2,671.9 million by 2033 from USD 1,378.7 million in 2023. This increase in revenue is made with an impressive CAGR value of 6.8%.

The sales of Middle East veterinary vaccine industry is projected to expand at a 4% CAGR through 2033. The demand outlook for veterinary vaccines in the Middle East is USD 627.1 million in 2023. By 2033, sales of veterinary vaccines in the Middle East are anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 973.8 million.

The veterinary ultrasound scanner market forecast is set for significant expansion, with an anticipated valuation of USD 198.1 million by 2023. The market displays a significant trend, featuring a CAGR of 3.7%, expected to endure until 2033. The consistent growth forecasts indicate that the global veterinary ultrasound scanner market is poised to achieve an impressive valuation of USD 284.8 million by 2033.

The global veterinary rehabilitation services market strategies was valued at USD 792.5 Million in 2022 and it is anticipated to achieve a market valuation of USD 882 Million in 2023. It is further estimated to reach a market valuation of USD 2.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.06%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube