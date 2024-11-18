Agriculture Biotechnology Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 287.0 Bn By 2033, At 6.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agricultural biotechnology is expected to significant growth in the coming years, driven by developments in gene-editing, synthetic biology, and sustainable practices. With the growing global food demand and climate challenges, biotech innovations like climate-resilient and bio-based solutions will play a key role. However, regulatory hurdles and public skepticism may slow widespread adoption in certain regions. New York, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Biotechnology size is expected to reach USD 158.0 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 287.0 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033 . Agricultural biotechnology is the use of scientific methods and instruments to transform living organisms, mainly plants and animals, for agricultural production, which brings together numerous different fields, like genetics, molecular biology, genomics, and bioinformatics, to develop crops and livestock that possess the characteristics that are wanted. These features may include a growth in production, a betterment in nutritional value, resistance to pests and diseases, tolerance to environmental challenges like drought or salinity, and better post-harvest characteristics. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



The US Overview The Agriculture Biotechnology Market in the US is projected to reach USD 50.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% over its forecast period. The US agriculture biotechnology market provides growth opportunities through advancements in gene editing, crop resilience, and sustainable farming. Strong R&D capabilities enable innovation in biotech crops and bio-stimulants, while partnerships with agricultural stakeholders drive expansion. Key drivers like rapid gene-editing development and sustainable practices, though regulatory challenges and public skepticism surrounding GMOs may impact the adoption and innovation. Important Insights

The Agriculture Biotechnology Market is expected to grow by USD 287.0 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 6.9%.

The plant segment is anticipated to dominate in 2024 with a majority & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

The synthetic biology segment is anticipated to be leading the market in 2024

The transgenic seeds and crops segment is projected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Agriculture Biotechnology Market. North America is predicted to have a 36.4% share of revenue share in the Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market in 2024. Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market: Trends

CRISPR and Gene Editing : Better use of CRISPR for precise crop trait modification, improving resistance to pests, diseases, and environmental stress.

Sustainable Bio-Stimulants : Increase in the trend towards bio-based products like bio-stimulants and bio-pesticides to minimize dependency on chemical inputs.

Synthetic Biology : Development in synthetic biology is allowing the creation of custom-designed organisms for the enhancement of agricultural productivity. Digital Agriculture Integration : Integrating biotechnology with digital farming technologies, like AI and IoT, for better crop monitoring and data-driven decision-making. Agriculture Biotechnology Market: Competitive Landscape The global agriculture biotechnology market is driven by development in genetic engineering, genome editing, and synthetic biology, aiming at better crop traits like pest resistance, drought tolerance, and higher yields. Companies use strategic partnerships, research collaborations, and investments in sustainable agriculture to develop eco-friendly solutions, and minimal chemical inputs, and promote environmentally conscious farming while boosting productivity. Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, ADAMA Agriculture Solution, Corteva, Syngenta, and more. Some of the prominent market players:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

ADAMA Agriculture Solution

Corteva

Syngenta

Evogene

DuPont

Vilmorin

Isagro SPA

Benson Hil Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at Agriculture Biotechnology Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 158.0 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 287.0Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 6.9% The US Market Size (2024) USD 50.1 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 36.4% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Organism Type, By Technology, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The transgenic seeds and crops segment is anticipated to have a significant market share, with stacked traits being common, as seeds like Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) varieties in crops like corn, soybeans, and cotton make crops pest-resistant, reducing pesticide use. However, challenges persist, mainly in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where bans and restrictions on GM crops exist. Activist groups like the GMO-Free Coalition and Moms Across America also campaign against GM crops, potentially impacting demand. Despite expected growth, activism and regulations may hinder widespread adoption.





Agriculture Biotechnology Market Segmentation

By Organism Type



Plants



Conventional Techniques



Established Genetic Modification

New Breeding Techniques

Animals



Conventional Techniques



Established Genetic Modification

New Breeding Techniques

Microbes



Conventional Techniques



Established Genetic Modification New Breeding Techniques

By Technology



Synthetic Biology

Genome Editing

Germplasm

Plant Breeding

Market-Assisted Breeding

Genetic engineering Others

By Application



Transgenic Crops & Animals

Antibiotic Development

Biofuels

Vaccine Development

Nutritional Supplements Flower Culturing

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at

Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market: Driver



Advancements in Gene-Editing : Technologies like CRISPR are improving precision in crop improvement, and growing productivity and resilience.

Sustainable Farming Practices : Biotech innovations minimalize the need for chemical inputs, promoting eco-friendly agriculture.

Rising Food Demand : The increase in the global population drives the demand for higher crop yields and better traits, like pest resistance and drought tolerance. Research & Development Investments : Improved R&D in biotech crops and bio-stimulants fuels technological advancements and market growth.

Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market: Restraints



Regulatory Hurdles : Strict regulations and lengthy approval processes for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) can slow product development.

Public Skepticism : Negative perceptions & activism against GMOs limit acceptance and adoption of biotech innovations.

High Development Costs : Major investment in R&D increases financial barriers for smaller companies. Limited Adoption in Some Regions : Bans and restrictions on GM crops in regions like Europe and parts of the Middle East and Africa hinder market expansion.

Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market: Opportunities



Climate-Resilient Crops : Biotechnology provides opportunities to develop crops that can withstand extreme weather conditions, addressing climate change challenges.

Bio-Based Products : Growing interest in biofuels, bio-stimulants, and bio-pesticides creates market opportunities for biotech innovations.

Emerging Markets : Growth in biotechnology in developing regions like Asia and Africa opens new growth avenues for sustainable agriculture. Precision Agriculture : Integration of biotech with digital tools and data analytics can enhance crop management and productivity, providing significant market potential.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the agricultural biotechnology market with a 36.4% revenue share, driven by vast agro-climatic zones and significant GM crop planting, mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Major crops like soybeans, corn, and wheat cover 70% of North America's cultivated land. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to change in farming practices across countries like Japan and India. The region, led by China and India, produces most of the world's rice, although food security remains a key concern for many governments.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Agriculture Biotechnology Market



July 2024: Syngenta Biologicals and Intrinsyx Bio announced a partnership to bring a new biological solution to agricultural markets across the world, to boost farmers' access to a custom selection of Intrinsyx Bio's proprietary endophyte formulations.

June 2024: Corteva Agriscience launched its biological business in the Greater China region, enhancing its effort to contribute to China's sustainable agricultural transformation, as the region became its first market in the Asia-Pacific to commercialize the biological business.

February 2024: Syngenta Crop Protection and Lavie Bio Ltd. unveiled a collaboration for the discovery & development of new biological insecticidal solutions, which will use Lavie Bio's unique technology platform to easily identify and optimize bio-insecticide candidates

November 2023: PepsiCo completed three years of its global agriculture program, the Positive Agriculture Outcomes (PAO) Accelerator which delivers local farming communities with co-investment to accelerate distinctive and results-driven Positive Agriculture projects, along with funding for ag-tech start-ups that provide proven products or technology with the potential to scale. October 2023: BASF introduced its plans to invest in a high double-digit million EUR in a new fermentation plant for biological & biotechnology-based crop protection products at its Ludwigshafen site.

Browse More Related Reports

Global Vertical Farming Market size is estimated to reach USD 10.3 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 49.5 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.1% .

Global Ecotourism Market size was valued at USD 265 Bn in 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 749.6 Bn in 2033 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market is projected to reach USD 158.0 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 287.0 billion.

The Global Precision Aquaculture Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 734.1 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 2,549.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The Global Hydroponics Nutrients Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 34,010.0 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 101,936.8 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.0%.

The Global Hydroponics Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 17.3 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 66.6 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.2%.

The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 31.9 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 79.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The Global Aquaponics and Hydroponics Systems and Equipment Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4,482.4 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 18,724.7 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

The Global Aquaculture Market size is estimated to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2024 and grow steadily thereafter at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% until it reaches a value of USD 298.0 billion by 2033.

The Global Soil Testing Equipment Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.5 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 5.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR) :

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Contact Data Website - Email- ... Call us- +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855