KIT KAT® Brand Debuts First-Ever Seasonal Shape: KIT KAT® Santas

KIT KAT® will give photo seekers visiting Santa a delicious break from tradition this holiday season

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Claus deserves a break, and thanks to KIT KAT®, he's getting one this year with the launch of its first-ever seasonal shape - KIT KAT® Santas!

Available for a limited time only, this new KIT KAT® treat is a festive addition to the brand's product lineup that is adorned with imprinted boots, a jolly and an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio than a traditional KIT KAT® bar.

The brand's first-ever seasonal shape, KIT KAT® Santas, available this holiday season for a limited time in snack size bags.

Each holiday season, holiday-goers wait in long lines to meet Santa, only to receive a less than exciting reward from him in return: peppermint. Not anymore. To celebrate the rollout of the new Santa shape and make the holidays even more joyful, KIT KAT® is partnering with Simon Property Group to give memory makers visiting Santa across the country a free KIT KAT® Santa for being on the 'Nice List.'

On Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, KIT KAT® Santas will be available at the "Santa Photo Experience" at the following Simon properties:



Roosevelt Field Mall (630 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 11530)

Woodfield Mall (5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL 60173) Brea Mall (1065 Brea Mall, Brea, CA 92821)

"Our first-ever shape, KIT KAT® Santas, builds on the KIT KAT® brand's product portfolio to offer a new way to bring fun to consumers," said Scott Sorensen, Associate Manager, KIT KAT®. "With an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio, this seasonal twist on our traditional KIT KAT® bar is sure to become a newfound annual ritual, giving fans a taste of more of what's to come from the brand."

KIT KAT® Santas are available now at nationwide retailers in 8.85oz snack size bags – just in time for Santa to head down the chimney! Fans can visit @KITKAT_US on social media and Hersheyland for more information on the brand's full slate of limited edition and permanent KIT KAT® bar flavors, such as Vanilla, Birthday Cake, and Dark Chocolate.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's,

Reese's,

Kisses, Kit Kat®,

Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers

and

Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including

SkinnyPop,

Pirate's Booty

and

Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.



For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.



