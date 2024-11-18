Timberplates Now Offering Custom Architectural Tie Rod Assemblies Available For Online Ordering

SANTA ANNA, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timberplates, , a leading provider of heavy-duty steel timber connectors, is excited to announce that custom architectural tie rod assemblies can now be ordered directly from its website. This feature allows builders, designers, and architects to easily configure and purchase tie rod systems to meet their project needs.

Real Projects, Real Results: See How Timberplates' Custom Tie Rod Assemblies Add Strength and Beauty to Residential and Commercial Builds.

"Timberplates got its start as the first company to offer heavy-duty steel timber connectors online with a shopping cart," said Rhett Guthrie, Founder of Timberplates. "Now, we are the first to provide custom-length tie rod assemblies for direct online ordering, without a quote process. This milestone makes high-quality, custom components more accessible."

"We recently used Timberplates' custom tie rod assemblies on our beautiful new model home in Dripping Springs, TX," said Matt Espurvoa, Director of Construction at Weston Dean Custom Homes . "The tie rods added a unique architectural look to the project, and working with Timberplates was a breeze. They were responsive, easy to collaborate with, and delivered exactly what we needed on time."

Custom Tie Rod Assemblies for Construction Projects Architectural tie rods can be a unique way to add structural strength and an appealing architectural touch to residential and commercial construction projects. The online ordering option streamlines access to custom solutions. With its new platform for tie rod assemblies, Timberplates empowers customers. Customers can now visit Architectural Tie Rod Assemblies to configure and order tie rod systems efficiently.

Commitment to Craftsmanship All of Timberplates' products are proudly manufactured in the USA, ensuring the highest quality standards and supporting American manufacturing.

Timberplates prioritizes quality, responsiveness and precision. Each tie rod assembly is crafted to meet structural demands and enhance architectural beauty. Timberplates' tie rod systems are ideal for decorative and load-bearing applications, offering flexibility for various construction projects.

About Timberplates Timberplates is a family-owned metal fabrication company based in Santa Anna, Texas, specializing in custom metal components for timber construction. With a dedication to quality and a passion for innovation, Timberplates supports builders and designers in creating extraordinary structures that stand the test of time.

