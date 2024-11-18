New York Jets Punter Thomas Morstead Receives Lou Gehrig Sports Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead was honored at the ALS United Greater New York Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala, receiving the Lou Gehrig Sports Award.

Morstead recently launched his“Punt for ALS” campaign to help raise awareness for the that has gripped his dear friend and former New Orleans Saints special teams star Steve Gleason.

NFL veteran recognized for his 'Punt for ALS' campaign and continued efforts in the fight against the devastating disease

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last week at Pier 60 in Manhattan, New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead was honored at the ALS United Greater New York Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala, receiving the Lou Gehrig Sports Award.

Morstead joined New York Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling and New York Rangers legend Adam Graves as recipients of the award, which is given each year to athletes who exemplify the resilience, strength and leadership that defined Lou Gehrig's legacy on and off the field.

Prior to the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season, Morstead announced the launch of his“Punt for ALS” campaign to help raise awareness for the disease that has gripped his dear friend and former New Orleans Saints special teams star Steve Gleason since 2011. Through his resilience and perspective, Steve has inspired individuals around the world, actively reflecting his famous quote: No White Flags.

Witnessing Steve's journey over the years left Morstead feeling compelled to raise awareness for those battling the devastating symptoms of ALS. This ultimately led to his commitment to donate $1,000 for every punt he lands inside the opponent's 20-yard-line. Over the course of the opening 11 games, 15 of Morstead's punts have landed inside the 20-yard line, while the campaign itself has raised nearly $24,000 of its $100,000 goal for The Team Gleason Foundation .

During his emotional acceptance speech, Morstead expressed his gratitude to ALS United Greater New York and the organization's relentless mission to help people living with ALS and leave no stone unturned in the search for a cure. He made sure to acknowledge Steve and anyone else that's been diagnosed with the cruel disease, referring to them as“perspective givers.” Morstead shared a thought process that keeps him going through times of uncertainty:“You think you're having a bad day? How would Steve handle it? How has he been handling it? He demonstrates it every day by continuing to choose to live.”

Throughout the rest of the season, donors to Morstead's "Punt for ALS" campaign will have a chance to win special incentives each game, including game-worn signed jerseys by Morstead himself and/or opposing team players. The donation incentives will be announced prior to each game on Morstead's Instagram (@thomasmorstead) and reposted by Team Gleason (@teamgleason). In addition to game-day incentives, every Punt for ALS donor will enter a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February.

“Let's make this season count, on and off the field,” said Morstead.“Your donation to Team Gleason empowers the lives of those living with ALS, providing essential support and resources. Make your donation today to make a lasting impact on countless families affected by this devastating disease.”

