Afrotech Conference 2024 Ignites City Of Houston: Empowering Black Innovation In Tech

Premier global gathering united Black innovators and amplified diverse voices, reshaping the tech landscape and creating impact in business and technology

Blavity, Inc ., the diversified digital company behind Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, AfroTech, Noire, Blavity House Party, Blavity360o, and Talent Infusion, hosted its highly anticipated

AfroTech Conference.

Making its Houston debut, this year's event brought together

37,500

leaders and visionaries across four dynamic days, to discuss groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of business and technology.

Houston transformed into a vibrant epicenter of creativity during the conference, which featured powerful keynote speeches, insightful panel discussions, and engaging interactive workshops. Notable speakers included Morgan DeBaun , Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of Blavity, Inc.; i , multi-platinum artist, producer, tech entrepreneur, and philanthropist; Tip "T.I." Harris , artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and podcast host; Colin Kaepernick , founder and CEO of Lumi and former Super Bowl quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers; angel investor Hannah Bronfman ; Marlon Nichols , co-founder and managing partner at Cross Culture Ventures; Carla Vernón , CEO and Board Director at The Honest Company; Angelica Ross , actress, human rights advocate, and Founder & CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises; and Wes Moore , Maryland's first Black Governor.

These trailblazers captivated their audiences with compelling insights into the intersection of technology, culture, activism, and entrepreneurship.

"AfroTech Conference 2024 exceeded all expectations, creating an electric environment where connections were forged that will drive the future of technology and business," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of Blavity, Inc. "Houston was buzzing with extraordinary energy, sparking conversations that will lead to business growth, new executive hires, and product innovation."

This year's conference also introduced tailored summits and dynamic conversations that spotlighted pivotal topics including advances in Medical Technology, AI and Cybersecurity. The event's robust programming provided invaluable insights on technology trends, empowered attendees, and provided opportunities to build lasting networks that will advance equity.

A few highlights of AfroTech 2024 included:



Hannah Bronfman Announces Plans for Fund to Support Women and Black-Owned Startups:

After investing in over 70 companies, Hannah Bronfman revealed plans to launch a fund, with a particular focus on women entrepreneurs. The fund will provide essential capital and resources to help scale high-impact ventures and drive long-term growth.

T.I. and Tosh Ernest Reveal New Strategies to Empower Black Entrepreneurs in Innovation Economy: In a powerful session, T.I. and Tosh Ernest, Head of Catalyst 2045 at Silicon Valley Bank, shared actionable strategies for overcoming barriers to success in the innovation economy and creating lasting, equitable change.

Colin Kaepernick Talks AI's Role in Revolutionizing the Creator Economy: Colin Kaepernick explored how emerging technologies like AI, coupled with ownership and authenticity, are reshaping the storytelling landscape for creators in the digital age.

Derrick Johnson Discusses NAACP Capital's $200 Million Fund for Black Fund Managers : Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, spoke about the launch of NAACP Capital-a transformative $200 million fund of funds designed to invest in fund managers focused on closing racial equity gaps and supporting underserved communities.

Rashad Robinson and Kendrick Sampson Advocate for Grassroots Engagement Beyond Voting : Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change, and Kendrick Sampson, Actor, Founder, and President of BLD PWR, led an impactful discussion on how leveraging social capital and grassroots movements can foster sustainable, long-term community change beyond the voting booth. AI Demonstrations from Google and NVIDIA: Google demoed Gemini, its advanced AI tool for writing, planning, and learning, while NVIDIA showcased cutting-edge advancements in accelerated computing.

The conference concluded with the vibrant Blavity Block Party, which featured live performances from icons like Bun B , Jagged Edge , Slim Thug , Mike Jones , and more. Adding to the excitement Blavity unveiled its next major initiative- Blavity Fest , a two-day experience scheduled for May 31-June 1, 2025 . This powerful event will spotlight Black ingenuity through programming centered on wealth, wellness, creativity, music, and the signature Blavity energy. Blavity Fest aims to amplify Black voices while creating immersive experiences with brands that engage, empower, connect, and inspire.

AfroTech Conference remains a driving force in reshaping the tech landscape, offering a crucial platform where Black entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and forward-thinking companies collaborate to create lasting change. Building on the momentum of this year's event, the conference motivates attendees to drive inclusivity in technology as well as across industries.

For more information about AfroTech Conference and to purchase tickets for AfroTech Conference 2025, visit

afrotechconference

and follow @afrotech and @afro on Facebook, Instagram, and X for highlights, updates, and more.

ABOUT BLAVITY, INC.

Blavity, Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video series, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million individuals per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Blavity House Party, Blavity360o, and Talent Infusion. For more information about the latest happenings at Blavity, Inc. and the company's diverse offerings, please visit Blavityinc .

ABOUT AFROTECH CONFERENCE

AfroTech is a global tech conference that celebrates and promotes Black innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership in technology. It brings together over 20,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in tech. We also bring together over 150 Fortune 500 companies and an audience from all over the world. Conference highlights include four full days of over 50 renowned keynote speakers from companies like Riot Games, American Express, Capital One, & Deloitte; panel discussions curated on topics ranging from Data Engineering, AI, and Cybersecurity; networking sessions and workshops aimed at empowering Black professionals while fostering diverse perspectives in the tech industry. For more information about AfroTech Conference 2024, please visit afrotechconference .

