Phoenix's Own Brian Guzman Was Announced As The 2025 Childsplay Gala Chair For The World Of Wonder Gala

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Childsplay, the nationally and internationally respected professional theater company founded in 1977, with programs impacting an average annual audience of 250,000 students, teachers, and families is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian P. Guzman and Jack Luciano as co-chairs for the upcoming World of Wonder Gala and Auction scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 29th, 2025 at the Caesars Republic Scottsdale Hotel.

Brian Guzman, 2025 Gala Chair

Guzman will play a pivotal role in shaping an unforgettable event and helping to propel The Childsplay Gala into the future. Brian Guzman, owner of LUXE Realty widely recognized for his leadership, philanthropy, and dedication to community service, is a deeply rooted Phoenix personality. Guzman brings a wealth of experience and passion for the arts and culture community. His involvement in numerous charitable endeavors, such as The Phoenix Theatre Company where he serves on their board of directors, and his ability to connect with diverse audiences, make him an ideal co-chair for World of Wonder Gala 2025.

Together, Brian Guzman and Jack Luciano, a seasoned real estate agent with LUXE Realty will leverage their combined expertise to ensure that The World of Wonder Gala 2025 not only meets but exceeds expectations. Their shared vision aligns seamlessly with Childsplay, making them the perfect duo to navigate the gala to success.

"I am pleased to announce that Billie Jo Herberger will be receiving the "It Takes a Village" Award for her ongoing community involvement and support for Childsplay's Arts in Education programs. Additionally, the WOW "Corporate Excellence" Award will be presented to Alliance Bank for their continuous support," announced Brian P Guzman.

Guzman and Luciano shared their 2025 Gala Committee:

Amy Moyes, Darlene Keller-Price, Annie Toon, Glenda Evers, Natalie Moyes, Jennifer Spiller-Kaffer, Marisa Butler, Linda Surdakowski, Ashley Hill, Chengetai Rukanzakanza, Leslie Rich, Claire Natale, Bobby Barnes and Alexandra Walters.

"We are honored to have Brian Guzman and Jack Luciano as our gala co-chairs," said Childsplay managing director Steve Martin. "Their leadership and passion for the arts will undoubtedly elevate our World of Wonder Gala and make it a wildly fun event! Both Brian and Jack bring fresh ideas and a lot of joy; I know you'll feel that enthusiasm at the event."

Childsplay World of Wonder Auction and Gala takes place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Caesars Republic Scottsdale Hotel and promises to be a night of celebration of and for the arts.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket purchases, please visit or Contact Jodie Weiss at [email protected]

For media inquiries regarding the Press Release: Jodie Weiss

[email protected]

(480) 921-5700

SOURCE Childsplay

