Matchmed Launches Partnership With Resolve For Enhanced Member Benefits

Empowering Physicians with Comprehensive Contract Review and Compensation Insights

SD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MatchMed is excited to announce a new member benefit in partnership with Resolve, a leading provider of physician contract review and compensation data services. This collaboration will provide MatchMed members with expert support for negotiating competitive employment contracts, whether they are early in their careers or reexamining existing agreements.“Contract review is essential for physicians to align terms with their career goals and safeguard their future. Thoughtful negotiation helps avoid pitfalls and supports a rewarding path forward,” says MatchMed's CEO, a cataract and glaucoma surgeon.Renowned for their deep expertise in physician employment contracts, Resolve focuses on maximizing compensation, promoting work-life balance, and protecting physicians from unforeseen changes in the workplace. With Resolve's contract review services and data-driven insights, MatchMed members can now secure transparent and fair contracts, helping to prevent burnout and improve job satisfaction. This partnership provides MatchMed members with significantly discounted access to Resolve's resources.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve .About MatchMedMatchMed is a physician-founded startup, dedicated to simplifying the job hunt for their colleagues. By connecting job-seeking physicians with hiring employers and providing technology-powered, decision-impacting details and insights, MatchMed is helping physicians weigh all of their options in the palms of their hands and connect with the ideal practice, using a novel, frictionless, and efficient system. MatchMed's mission is to provide physicians with qualified leads, allow direct interaction, early engagement, and most importantly, the establishment of trust with potential employers.

