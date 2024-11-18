As Temperatures Drop Wendy's Spices Up Holiday Meal Planning With $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich In-App Offer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fans can turn up flavor and savings with exclusive deal in the Wendy's app ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

As Temperatures Drop Wendy's Spices Up Holiday Meals with $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In-App Offer

The Queen of Spice just dropped a HOT deal. Now through December 29, Wendy's®

fans can bring the heat to their tastebuds and not the family gathering with a $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich deal, available every day with the offer exclusively in the Wendy's app.* Wendy's is home to the OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich – launched in 1995 – featuring juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded in a unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavor inside and out. Topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo, it's the perfect sandwich to grab when fans are craving a little spice!

Every day through

December 29,

fans can open the Wendy's app and use the app offer to claim a $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich.* The deal is available nationwide and at fans' local Wendy's. Fans can download and visit the Wendy's app to locate the nearest restaurant and spice up their day without burning a hole through their wallets.

The $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich offer can only be found in the Wendy's app. Simply fire up the Wendy's app or create an online account at wendys. Users can easily add the offer to their bag for mobile orders or use at a restaurant by loading the offer onto the app barcode before scanning at the register. Fans can add some fire to their meal with the perfect grab and go sandwich!

Holiday gatherings can feel spicy, but Wendy's is helping fans never show up on an empty stomach (or an empty wallet!) Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich for only $3.99 arrived just in time to help add the right amount of heat and flavor ahead of any holiday gathering.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert.

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others.

This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system.

Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at . Visit

and

for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at .

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

