Americase Introduces Groundbreaking Sustainable Rack Packaging For Data Centers

New solution fosters superior safety, sustainability and efficiency – a game changer for the cloud computing industry



WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase, a leading of protective containers for hazmat and high-value goods, proudly unveils its new AI Rack Packaging solution, custom-designed to keep server racks safe during while minimizing environmental impact. Engineered to address the needs of the data center industry, this solution seamlessly combines state-of-the-art protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

New sustainable, reusable rack packaging solution for data centers

"At Americase, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to not only protect our customers' valuable assets but also protect the environment," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase. "Our new rack packaging is a testament to this commitment-a solution that addresses the critical needs of the data center industry while advancing sustainability goals across the board."

The revolutionary rack packaging eliminates the need for traditional wooden disposable crates, significantly reducing waste and carbon emissions. Its innovative construction makes it reusable with a 10+ year lifespan, ensuring long-term cost efficiency and environmental responsibility. Featuring an adjustable design that accommodates racks ranging from 40" to 52" in depth (with custom sizes available), it ensures compatibility with a wide variety of rack sizes.

With a high load capacity of up to 6,500 lbs., the packaging is ideal for denser rack configurations, providing robust protection for valuable equipment. Additionally, enhanced security options such as ESD or Kevlar-lined bags are available for extra protection during transport.

Eco-Friendly Materials and Sustainable Engineering

Made from 100% recyclable materials, including recycled aluminum and galvanized steel, this packaging is an eco-friendly choice that substantially cuts the carbon footprint. The packaging base features advanced polymer technology for superior shock and vibration absorption, along with galvanized steel shackles, ensuring optimal safety during transit. The upper support braces are made from 100% biodegradable polyurethane and lined with high density polyurethane (HDPE) for added durability.

Unparalleled Safety and Versatility

The floating base design ensures the packaging absorbs shocks and vibrations, keeping the racks safe during transit. It also includes a tool-free method for securing and unpackaging the racks, further enhancing efficiency and ease of use. Additionally, the packaging is compatible with both current and next-generation rack tugs, eliminating the need for ramps and optimizing reverse logistics by allowing up to six empty units to be stacked for transport.

Rigorously Tested for Reliability

Americase's in-house testing lab ensures all packaging solutions meet the highest standards, ISTA-3B, for performance and compliance. Each unit undergoes rigorous testing for external thermal resistance, shock, fragility, and environmental factors, ensuring the rack arrives safely.

This new solution reinforces Americase's commitment to sustainable practices. The company continues to challenge the status quo by encouraging customers to minimize packaging waste and adopt durable, reusable solutions that align with their environmental goals. By offering innovative, eco-friendly options like the new rack packaging, Americase is helping businesses reduce their environmental impact while ensuring reliable protection for their critical assets.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase

is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

