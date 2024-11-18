Manipur: Top Army Officer Asks Troops To Remain Vigilant & Proactive

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 18 (IANS) In view of the escalating violence, a top officer on Monday visited various tribal inhabited areas, reviewed the situation and urged the to remain vigilant and proactive in the face of any challenges, assuring them of his full support in all operational endeavours, officials said.

Defence sources said that Lt Gen Abhijit Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps visited Assam Rifles sector headquarters at Kakching and Churachandpur and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the tribal-dominated areas.

The sources said that during his visit, the GOC conducted an in-depth assessment of the ground realities, interacted with troops deployed in the field, and lauded their unwavering dedication and professionalism.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining high levels of operational readiness and continuing their exemplary efforts to uphold the safety and security of the region.

The GOC also engaged with ex-servicemen of the area, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society and the nation.

Addressing the veterans, he reaffirmed the Army's resolve to support and remain connected with its retired personnel, recognising their role as vital members of the defence fraternity.

In addition, the GOC met various Civil Society Organisations and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the armed forces, local communities, and civil societies to effectively address security challenges.

GOC complimented the troops for their steadfast commitment and efforts in ensuring peace and stability.

The visit underscored the Assam Rifles' commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and coordination in the area of Churachandpur, Kakching and Thoubal districts, the defence spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in a significant display of dedication and quick response, Assam Rifles provided crucial medical help to 130 children (22 boys and 108 girls) on Sunday following a severe food poisoning outbreak at Eklavya School, Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

A defence spokesman said that alerted by the Primary Health Centre, Moreh, the Assam Rifles medical team immediately swung into action, rushing to the site with essential medicines and medical supplies.

Guided by the Assam Rifles medical officer and in coordination with the Tengnoupal Chief Medical Officer, the team worked tirelessly alongside PHC staff to stabilise the affected children.

Personnel from the Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles ensured seamless coordination and effective care.

This joint effort by Assam Rifles and medical authorities resulted in the timely stabilization of all 130 young lives, turning a potential tragedy into a testament of hope and resolve, an Assam Rifles statement said.