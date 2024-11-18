Monetag Unveils New Monetization Option For Telegram Mini Apps Via Rewarded Interstitial Ads

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Limassol, Cyprus, 18th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Monetag , one of the leading monetization platforms, announces a new traffic monetization opportunity for Telegram Mini Apps owners – monetizing their app audiences. This approach entails direct access to high-paying ad integration with the launch of its new format - Rewarded Interstitials.

Monetag cooperates with 4K direct advertisers and works with 195 GEOs. 80% of these advertisers work with Web2 offers that are not dependent on the Telegram ecosystem, the amount of them is significant, as well as their budgets. This is a competitive advantage that allows Monetag's customers to efficiently monetize their Telegram Mini Apps audiences and earn more.

Monetag: A Revolutionary Monetization Platform

Among Monetag's main benefits are:



Strict ads moderation that excludes any fraud or undesired content that may turn your Telegram Mini App users away;

Stable income, since there are no seasonal limitations for audience monetization, as well as no restrictions in ad impression frequency and number of clicks. As such, one's audience continues generating revenue all the time while you show them Monetag ads; Great variety of payment methods, so that every Monetag customer could receive his earnings in USD as frequently as once a week in any way you find convenient.

About Rewarded Interstitials

This new ad format offers unmatched revenue potential with competitive CPM rates, allowing Mini App developers to convert views into income.

The ads look like simple messages in the chat feed without intrusive buttons. If untouched, they automatically close in 15 seconds, so users don't have to worry about distractions.

Also, as they view these sponsored contents, users may earn tokens as rewards, which makes the interaction beneficial and worthwhile.

Here's what a typical Rewarded Interstitial ad looks like:

“Imagine earning every time a user scrolls through your Mini App! This is the reality our Rewarded Interstitial brings.” - Monetag.

How To Get Started With Rewarded Interstitials

Getting started with Monetag's new ad format is quick and easy to set up:

Log into Monetag and add your Telegram Mini App's URL.Set up your ad zone to activate Rewarded Interstitials.Copy the provided JavaScript code and paste it directly into your app.

Rewarded Interstitials have the potential to convert audience engagement into passive income and maximize reach.

For more information about this and other developments of Monetag, please check the links below.

