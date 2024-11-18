Striim Unveils 5.0: Real-Time AI Agents For Data Discovery, Integration, And Governance To Modernize Enterprise Analytics And AI-Driven Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Striim Launches Sentinel and Sherlock with the Industry's First AI-Driven Data Governance Solution to Safeguard Sensitive Information Amid Rising Data Breaches, Compliance Demands, and Rapid AI Adoption

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, an leader in unified real-time data integration and streaming for generative AI, analytics, and operations, today announced the general availability of Striim 5.0. This comes at a turning point in the industry as enterprises need to rapidly incorporate generative AI into day-to-day operations and customer experiences.

Striim, which boasts strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Google, is recognized as a mission-critical platform by leading businesses across financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, aviation, and telecommunications verticals. Striim 5.0 helps companies seamlessly manage the data volume surges and soaring data quality requirements of effective generative AI deployments while harnessing next-generation security and scale, critical automation features, and comprehensive modernization for mission-critical data infrastructure.

With 50+ major new features and a comprehensively revamped UX, Striim 5.0 will provide an essential technology for companies to meaningfully compete in today's AI-driven technical environment. Key features of Striim 5.0 include:



Real-time data processing capabilities

Generative AI integration

Striim Copilot

Expanded Enterprise connectivity Faster time-to-value, and enhanced security and data privacy



“AI is going to fundamentally disrupt and induce change in every aspect of our lives and businesses, and your AI is only as good as the data you feed your models. To remain competitive, modern enterprises need new solutions that intelligently deliver rapid, actionable data insights. Striim 5.0 is designed to make businesses data-driven via Gen AI applications, greater speed, protection, and efficiency,” said Alok Pareek, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim.“We see customers struggle with assembling multiple products and slow legacy frameworks to create and deploy modern data pipelines. Striim 5.0 brings a comprehensively redesigned, fast platform geared especially towards building truthful generative AI-enabled applications with data correlated from multiple operational and data lake systems.”

“Our unified Real-time Data and AI platform allows customers to effectively scale their most mission-critical enterprise data and AI modernization initiatives with simplicity,” said Ali Kutay, Chairman and CEO.“Striim 5.0 accelerates that return on investment with the latest in generative AI technology, ensuring that our customers can be at the cutting edge in their verticals.”

Striim's first-to-market Personally Identifiable Information (PII) automatic discovery, detection, and protection tool, SentinelAI, will be transformative for companies working to protect sensitive information and enhance data utility with next-generation AI capabilities. SentinelAI mitigates the risk of costly data breaches, helps companies meet regulatory standards, and enables companies to train and integrate with large language models (LLM) with high-quality data while boosting security.

About Striim

Striim offers a leading real-time data streaming and integration platform, built by the same team behind Oracle GoldenGate. Its SaaS solution unifies data across clouds, applications, and databases, enabling businesses to quickly transform relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights for faster, data-driven decisions. With expertise in real-time integration, streaming analytics, and database replication-including Oracle CDC technology-Striim processes over 100 billion events daily with sub-second latency. Trusted by the largest Fortune 100 companies, Striim is supported by key partnerships within major cloud ecosystems such as Microsoft and Google.

For more information, visit , read our blog at /blog,follow the latest news and announcements on LinkedIn , or sign up for a free trial at .

