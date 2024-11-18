Eurozone records USD13.2B foreign trade surplus in September

(MENAFN) The Eurozone recorded a foreign trade surplus of €12.5 billion (USD13.2 billion) in September, versus €9.8 billion (USD10.78 billion) in the same month last year, based on Eurostat on Monday.



The euro zone exports of products amounted to €237.8 billion (USD261.58 billion) in the previous couple of months, an increase of 0.6 percent compared with last year’s September; whereas imports stood at €225.3 billion (USD237.40 billion), a drop of 0.6 percent.



From the first nine months of 2024, the euro zone posted a surplus of €140.8 billion (USD148.3 billion), versus €13.9 billion (USD14.65 billion) in the same mentioned period of 2023.



The euro zone exports of products to the rest of the world surged to €2.14 trillion (USD2.25 trillion), whereas imports declined to €1.99 trillion (USD2.10 trillion).



The EU balance revealed a €9.6 billion (USD10.12 billion) surplus in trade in September 2024, compared with €7.3 billion (USD7.69 billion) in the same month of 2023.



The EU's exports of products in the previous couple of months were €212.6 billion (USD224.02 billion), up by 0.8 percent on an annual basis whereas imports amounted to €203.1 billion (USD214.01 billion), a decline of 0.3 percent.

