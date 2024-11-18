Turkish trade minister arrives to Iraq to increase economic bonds

(MENAFN) Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Monday is going to undertake a two-day trip to Iraq, aiming to improve economic collaboration.



Bolat’s trip, along with delegations from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) as well as Turkish Contractors Association (TMB), is going to involve stops in the capital Baghdad as well as the southern city of Basra, stated Trade Ministry sources.



Accompanied by business ambassadors, Bolat is going to strive to strengthen trade and relations with Iraq, which is one of Turkey’s main trading allies.



The trip’s goal is to encourage Turkish contractors’ involvement in Iraqi infrastructure projects, specifically the Development Road Project, a trade route project joining both nations with railways, roads, ports, as well as cities.



In Baghdad, Bolat is going to be welcomed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and conduct mutual discussions with Trade Minister Atheer Dawood Salman Al Ghrairi as well as Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaybis al-Saadawi.



In Basra, Bolat is set to encounter Governor Asaad Al-Eidani and join trade delegation programs.

