Jordanian government currently evaluates best strategies for its inaugural electricity storage project at Mujib Dam

(MENAFN) The Jordanian is currently evaluating the best strategies for its inaugural electricity storage project at the Mujib Dam, in partnership with the European Union, according to an informed source. Throughout the year, discussions have taken place between the ministries of energy, water, and investment, as well as the National Electric Power Company, in coordination with the Prime Minister's office. However, no official date has been set for the project’s tender launch.



The project, with EU backing, is designed to store electricity generated by sources, with a planned capacity of 450 megawatts and the ability to store energy for up to 7 hours, at an estimated cost of 600 million dinars. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is awaiting approval from the Prime Minister on the business model before moving ahead with the project.



Omar Abu Eid, Director of Energy and Environment Programs at the EU Delegation to Jordan, stressed the critical role of this project. He explained that the storage facility would help not only store renewable energy but also stabilize the national power grid. The project aligns with Jordan's broader economic modernization goals.



The electricity storage system will be based on water body technology, incorporating upper and lower reservoirs behind the dam, connected to a turbine that generates power from renewable energy sources.

