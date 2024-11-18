U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping reach significant agreement

(MENAFN) In a landmark meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a significant agreement ensuring that decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons will remain under human control, rather than relying on artificial intelligence. This agreement comes at a critical moment, as fears grow over the technological arms race, especially as Biden approaches the end of his term.



This marks China’s first such commitment, signaling a recognition of the risks posed by artificial intelligence in military systems. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called the deal an "important first step," emphasizing the need for continued dialogue between the two nuclear powers on this crucial issue.



The meeting also occurred amid President-elect Donald Trump’s preparations for taking office, positioning Biden to solidify his administration's accomplishments with China, particularly in areas like the fight against drugs and climate change. Despite the ongoing tensions between the two countries, Biden stressed the importance of stabilizing U.S.-China relations, describing it as "the most important relationship in the world."



Xi reiterated China's readiness to engage with the new U.S. administration, but he also underscored the need to protect China’s security and development goals. This dual approach reflects Beijing’s strategy of engaging with Washington while safeguarding its national interests.



Xi also took the opportunity to criticize U.S. policies, particularly restrictions on advanced technology exports to China. These measures target critical sectors like semiconductors, military systems, and hypersonic missiles, all of which are central to China’s military advancements.



For years, the U.S. has pressured China to engage in nuclear arms control discussions, particularly as China's nuclear arsenal grows at an alarming rate. The Pentagon estimates that China currently possesses about 500 nuclear warheads, with numbers expected to exceed 1,000 by 2030.



China is also modernizing its nuclear forces, including the development of advanced ballistic missiles and hypersonic warheads, and conducting regular naval patrols with nuclear-capable vessels, completing its "nuclear triad."



Earlier this year, the U.S. and China held their first formal talks on artificial intelligence in Geneva, though the discussions did not address AI’s role in nuclear decision-making.



China continues to maintain its "no-first-use" nuclear policy, claiming that its nuclear arsenal is only for "modern and reasonable" deterrence. Beijing has dismissed Western concerns over its growing nuclear power, calling such fears "exaggerations."



Xi described U.S. efforts to restrict China’s technological progress as "small square and high walls," while Biden reiterated that his administration would maintain its restrictions on China’s technological development and urged the next administration to continue this approach.

