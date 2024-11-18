Kuwait 4Th Air Bridge Flight Departs To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Monday, the departure of the fourth humanitarian aid flight from Kuwait's air bridge to Lebanon, carrying 40 tons of various aid relief supplies.

KRCS Chairman of Board of Directors Ambassador Khaled Al-Maqamis, told KUNA that the aid flights being carried out was a reflection of Kuwait's solidarity with the Lebanese people, offering necessary support, especially in light of their urgent need for food and medicine.

KRCS is constantly monitoring the humanitarian situation in Lebanon and is actively contributing at alleviating the sufferings caused by the current circumstances, he said.

The society will spare no effort in providing assistance, stressing Kuwait's commitment to stand with Lebanon in this difficult time, he added.

Al-Maqamis expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Defense, Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, in addition to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Social Affairs, as well as donors, employees, and volunteers of KRCS for their role in facilitating the humanitarian air bridge operation from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base. (end)

