Upbeat Qatar Brace For Tough UAE Battle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar players are exuding confidence ahead of their crucial 2026 qualifier against the United Arab Emirates set to take place in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

The reigning Asian champions registered a much-needed 3-2 victory against Uzbekistan, reviving their hopes to qualify for the World Cup in the thrilling match in Doha on Thursday.

With little time to rest between two crucial games, the Marquez Lopez-coached side quickly turned their attention to the upcoming clash against their neighbours.

While the win against Uzbekistan reignited Qatar's campaign, they still face a tough path ahead as they navigate the halfway mark of the Group A stage.

With seven points from five matches and as many games remaining, Lopez's men trail group leaders Iran by six points and sit three points behind Uzbekistan.

Yusuf Abdurisag gesture during the training session.

Qatar also lag behind the UAE on goal difference, while staying just ahead of Kyrgyzstan (3 points) and North Korea (2 points). The top two teams in the group will secure the automatic berths for the World Cup.

Lucas Mendes, who scored a last-minute winner against Uzbekistan – his first goal for Qatar – following Almoez Ali's brace, expressed determination to keep the team's World Cup ambitions alive. Mendes emphasised the team's resolve to qualify for the tournament after debuting as hosts in 2022.



“We always say we want to fight to the end and believe in ourselves until the final moment,” Mendes told FIFA.

“Now, we just have to keep collecting points. We've got a tough match against the UAE coming up, but we're confident and will do our best to win and climb the qualifying table,” he added.

Qatar will aim to avenge their 1-3 loss to the UAE at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in September, a result that ended their 11-match unbeaten run including a flawless title defense at the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year.

Mohammed Muntari, who returned to action as a substitute against Uzbekistan after a lengthy injury layoff, echoed Mendes' optimism.

“Our results dipped a little after the Asian Cup despite our hard work but that's football – you don't always get what you deserve,” said Muntari.

“We're going to keep working hard and hopefully achieve better results. It's time for Qatar to get back to our usual excellent form. We have a tough match ahead, but we're giving it everything to secure a win,” he added.

Ibrahim Al Hassan during the training session.

Meanwhile, Qatar's players held a light training session in Doha yesterday before departing for Abu Dhabi. They are set to train today at Al Nahyan Stadium, the venue for tomorrow's much-anticipated clash against the UAE.

Qatar have been forced to make a change ahead of tomorrow's clash, with Abdullah Youssef stepping in for Abdullah Al Yazidi. The right-back sustained an ankle injury during the match against Uzbekistan and is expected to be sidelined for at least five weeks.