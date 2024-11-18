Royal Spare Parts Opens Fifth Showroom In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Royal Spare Parts Company, a leading authorised dealer of genuine and aftermarket auto spare parts in Qatar, proudly inaugurated its fifth showroom in the country.

The new showroom, strategically located in Industrial Area Street No.10, was officially opened by Khalid Hadi Al Marri and family, prominent business figures from Saudi Arabia.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, customers, and suppliers, welcomed by Prince Chalissery, General Manager of Royal Spare Parts.

The ceremony featured remarks from Vincent Kannath, Founder Director of Royal, who reflected on the company's growth journey from its establishment in 2006 to its current prominence.

Additionally, Davis Ittoop, Managing Director, shared insights about the features and offerings of the new showroom.

Royal Spare Parts has earned a reputation as a trusted name in the auto spare parts, with over 18 years of expertise.

The company is a leading importer, stockist, and supplier of spare parts for European trucks, Indian commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and trailers.

It is also an authorised dealer of NBK, handling spare parts for Mercedes-Benz and Bosch.

The company's extensive product range includes genuine and aftermarket OEM spare parts for European trucks such as Mercedes Benz, MAN, Volvo, and Renault; buses like Tata and Ashok Leyland; and passenger cars from Japanese and Korean manufacturers.

Royal's clientele spans leading ready-mix, construction, and rent-a-car companies in Qatar, reflecting its commitment to delivering quality and reliability.

With customer satisfaction as its top priority, the company ensures competitive pricing, high-quality products, and efficient order processing and delivered services.

The new showroom underscores Royal Spare Parts' ongoing dedication to expanding its footprint and serving the automotive sector with excellence.