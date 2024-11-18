Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,560 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces suffered approximately 722,440 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 18, 2024, with 1,560 reported killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian shared the update in a post , according to Ukrinform.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,365 (+15) Russian tanks, 19,059 (+38) armored fighting vehicles, 20,586 (+30) artillery systems, 1,252 multiple rocket launchers, 999 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,753 (+112) missiles. Additionally, Russian forces have lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,073 (+99) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 29,428 (+107) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,655 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

These figures on Russian losses are updated regularly.