Enemy Launches New Missile Attack On Sumy, City Left Without Power

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched a new missile attack on Sumy, plunging the city into darkness.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration confirmed the strike in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"Today [on November 18], at 00:10, the enemy launched a missile attack, likely using a ballistic missile, targeting critical infrastructure in Sumy," the post reads.

Russian missile strike on Sumy: Eight killed, including two children

The attack has left the city without electricity. Emergency services are at the scene, working to address the aftermath and assess the damage.

Earlier reports said that the death toll from Russia's November 17 missile strike on Sumy had risen to ten, with 51 others injured.