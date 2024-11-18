Global Fire Suppression Equipment Market Size, Analysis And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The global Fire Suppression Equipment size was valued at

USD 22.10 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 23.16 billion in 2025

to

USD 33.70 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of 4.80%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

A fire suppression system uses a combination of dry chemicals and moist agents to extinguish or contain a fire inside a predetermined region. Standard fire extinguishers include carbon dioxide (CO2), FM 200, wet chemical, and dry chemical suppression. Water, foam, inert gases, and dry chemical powders are all media used for extinguishing flames. Fire suppression systems include mechanisms to release flames and alarms to warn of their presence. It has fire detection, and suppression equipment installed permanently. In addition, the growth of the fire suppression equipment sector is stimulated by the implementation of rules and regulations for fire safety that involve stocking fire suppression equipment.

Market Dynamics The need for fire Systems across Various Industry Domains Drives the Global Market

Fire safety systems are becoming increasingly important in many fields, particularly in industry, which frequently stores combustible materials like oil and gas. The prevention of fires can save lives and prevent property loss. Rising fire incidences and more stringent laws on workplace safety are driving the expansion of the fire protection market in this region. The government and other organizations enforce several safety requirements on fire-prone sectors because of the dangers inherent in their operations. The market for fire suppression systems has been expanding because of these laws.

Technological Advancements and Innovations in Equipment and Networking Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The most recent and greatest fire safety innovations are quicker, smarter, and more effective than their predecessors. The basics of fire safety, such as being aware of the many types of fires and how to use an extinguisher, have not changed, but new tools have made combating fires more efficient and less dangerous. Therefore, more and more homes, apartments, hotels, institutions of higher learning, healthcare facilities, eating establishments, and commercial buildings are installing fire suppression systems.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global fire suppression equipment market . The market for fire suppression equipment in North America is analyzed, including the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Concerning regional market share, the United States is miles ahead of its nearest competitor, Canada. Mexico's market share is the smallest of any major economy. Many regulations across North America were implemented to forbid the use of PFOS and PFAS in firefighting foams due to the chemicals' association with water contamination and adverse health effects. Companies like F-Tech hold a monopoly in the fire detection and prevention industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are all analyzed as potential markets for fire suppression equipment. Regarding regional market share, China has India beaten by a long shot. Japan's portion of the market is relatively small. China's primary market is the surrounding Asia-Pacific region. The need for fire extinguishers will increase as the economies of developing nations like China and India continues to grow. As more and more businesses adopt wireless alarm systems, water mist technologies, integrated fire detection devices, and smoke detectors, the market for fire suppression equipment is likely to develop.

We analyze the European market for fire suppression systems, taking into account Germany and the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of the continent. Germany has a significantly larger European market share than the United Kingdom. Marioff Corp., Consilium Ab, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Halma Plc are major European companies. Industries such as oil and gas, aerospace and automotive, industrial, energy, and electronics are expected to fuel growth in the fire suppression equipment market. One major force driving the sector is the government's growing concern for the safety of its citizens in the workplace and public places.

Within the LAMEA area, we analyze Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa fire suppression equipment markets. Brazil is light years ahead of even Saudi Arabia regarding regional market share. South Africa's share of the global market is the smallest. In LAMEA, mining is a significant economic driver. The presence of the oil and gas and mineral mining industries drives the need for fire detection and alarm systems, such as a wireless underground sensor network.

Key Highlights



Based on equipment type, the global fire suppression equipment market is bifurcated intofire detectors, fire alarms, fire suppressors, sprinklers, nozzles, caps, and control heads, and others. The fire suppressors segment is the highest contributor to the market.

Based on fire type, the global fire suppression equipment market is bifurcated intoclass A, class B, class C, class D, and class K/F. The class A segment is the highest contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global fire suppression equipment market is bifurcated intocommercial, residential, forest and agriculture, and industrial. The industrial segment is the highest contributor to the market. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global fire suppression equipment

Competitive Players

Johnson ControlsRobert Bosch GmbHGentex CorporatioHalma PLCUnited Technologies CorporationSiemens AGHoneywell International IncMinimax Viking GmbH Recent Developments

October 2022 - To better serve its customers, Johnson Controls purchased Rescue Air Systems. The purchase expands the firm's capabilities in a promising niche market: the development, sale, and installation of air replenishment systems for firefighters. October 2022 - Technology developed by Honeywell to convert ethanol into jet fuel has been revolutionary and will help meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly aviation fuel.

Segmentation

By Equipment TypeFire DetectorsFire AlarmsFire SuppressorsSprinklers, nozzles, caps, and control headsOthersBy Fire TypeClass AClass BClass CClass DClass K/FBy ApplicationsCommercialResidentialForest and agricultureIndustrial