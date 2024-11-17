Agriculture Sector To Cooperate With Int'l Partners For Sustainable Growth, Job Creation - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said on Sunday that 2025 will mark a transformative year for Jordan's agricultural sector, with a focus on its reorganisation and development, particularly in the food industries.

Hneifat made his remarks during a meeting with representatives of several international organisations in Jordan, headed by UN Resident Coordinator Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, and attended by officials from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, World Food Programme, UN Industrial Development Organisation, the International Labour Organisation's Better Work Programme, United Nations Development Programme and the Foreign Ministry.

He said that the ministry will prioritise joint projects with international organisations and forward-looking initiatives, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hneifat also stressed the importance of youth and women empowerment, noting that future agricultural projects would be tailored to these groups.

The minister also highlighted the need for organisational support to enhance the ministry's projects and operational programmes, including training initiatives, ensuring occupational health and safety for workers, and building partnerships to implement the National Sustainable Agriculture Plan 2022–2025 and the Strategic Food Security Plan 2021–2023.

He also highlighted the ministry's commitment to developing the agricultural sector by supporting small-scale farmers and agricultural alliances, boosting food security across all stages of crop production, reducing unemployment through both direct and indirect jobs, and generating income for rural families through training, financing, and empowerment programmes.