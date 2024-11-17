Trump's victory in US presidential election signals critical moment for both domestic, international affairs

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election signals a critical moment for both domestic and international affairs, with the Middle East likely to be a focal point. The election highlighted deep divides within the US and the waning global influence of Washington, but its impact stretches well beyond American borders, as global leaders closely watch the unfolding of these events. The outcome promises to shape many international strategies, particularly in conflict-ridden areas like Ukraine and Gaza.



Domestically, Trump’s previous term was marked by a shift towards prioritizing American interests, encapsulated in his "America First" policy. He focused on strengthening the US economy, tightening immigration, and renegotiating international agreements. On the global stage, Trump pursued a more aggressive approach to international relations, criticizing traditional allies and questioning long-standing agreements, such as NATO, in favor of a more unilateral strategy.



As Trump returns to power, what can the Middle East expect from his second term? His previous tenure garnered mixed reactions in the region, where he strengthened ties with Israel and other Gulf states but faced significant opposition from countries like Iran and Qatar.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Trump's return enthusiastically, hoping for continued US support amid growing tensions with Palestine and the wider region. Trump's first term saw significant diplomatic wins for Israel, such as the recognition of Jerusalem as its capital and the Abraham Accords, which improved relations with several Arab nations. With Trump back, Israel anticipates further support in its regional security efforts, particularly in countering Iran’s influence.



Several Middle Eastern leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also welcomed Trump's return. They view him as a more pragmatic partner than the Biden administration, which they criticized for its emphasis on human rights and social reforms that clash with their domestic priorities. Trump's policies of realpolitik, focused on strategic cooperation and economic ties, appeal to these countries, which seek a stable and favorable US relationship.

