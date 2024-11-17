(MENAFN) Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has removed several posts that criticized Tulsi Gabbard, former US Congresswoman and Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard, a vocal critic of US aid to Ukraine and a former Reserve lieutenant colonel, was accused by the CCD of spreading pro-Russian propaganda. The posts, including one from April 2022 that accused her of "working for the Kremlin," were deleted from the CCD’s social media accounts.



The CCD, established by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council in 2021 to combat disinformation, has frequently flagged narratives critical of Ukraine, targeting both Russian and Western figures. The removed posts had described Gabbard as promoting "disinformation" and supporting Russia's stance on Ukraine.



Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022 and joined the Republican Party last month, has been outspoken about her opposition to the Ukraine conflict and US involvement. She argued that the war could have been avoided if the US had addressed Russia's security concerns regarding Ukraine's NATO ambitions. Gabbard has also criticized Ukrainian President Zelensky for consolidating power and limiting political opposition in Ukraine.

