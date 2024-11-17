عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day


11/17/2024 5:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's 54th national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Sultan well-being and the people of Oman further progress and development under his wise leadership. (end)
