Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable on Sunday to Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's 54th national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Sultan well-being and the people of Oman further progress and development under his wise leadership. (end) aai

