Hasan Radhi & Associates Celebrates its Golden Jubilee

Hasan Radhi & Associates celebrated its 50th anniversary on the evening of Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the Bahrain National Museum, with a large gathering of invitees, including a number of excellencies, chief executive officers, legal consultants, clientele, and lawyers.



The event commenced with a speech by Dr. Hasan Radhi, who emphasized the role of judicial institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain in helping the firm achieve a reputation that extends beyond the local level. He highlighted the importance of institutional work and the commitment to developing skilled and distinguished lawyers capable of providing legal services with utmost professionalism.



Shaikha Haya Al Khalifa also delivered a speech in which she congratulated the firm’s members on this occasion. She addressed the importance of the legal profession, noting that it is not merely a profession but a mission to achieve justice. She discussed the evolution of legislature and jurisprudence in Bahrain and concluded her speech by emphasizing the importance of legal training.



A recorded message from Ms. Helena Samaha, President and CEO of "LexMundi" – the global network which comprises over 700 law firms worldwide, of which Hasan Radhi & Associates became an exclusive member in 2000 – was played in which she expressed her pleasure in visiting Bahrain after assuming her position with LexMundi and highlighted the firm’s dedication to exceptional client service. This commitment led her to recommend the appointment of lawyer Noor Radhi to LexMundi's Board of Directors, which in turn enhances the firm’s standing among international law firms.



The event concluded with a video showcasing the firm’s journey at different stages and the unveiling of its new identity, representing its future vision.



It is noted that Dr. Hasan Radhi established his private practice in 1974, and in 1979, he partnered with the international law firm "Coudret Brothers," allowing the firm to gain global exposure.



Dr. Hasan Radhi was instrumental in founding the Bahrain Bar Society and served as its chairman for several terms. He was appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution at its inception in 2009. Dr. Hasan Radhi also joined international legal organizations, including the International Bar Association, the Institute of World Business Law, and the London Court of International Arbitration.



In 2015, Dr. Hasan Radhi was admitted as a legal consultant before the Supreme Court of Texas, USA.



Hasan Radhi & Associates’ legal services focus primarily on financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies, as well as providing services in local and international arbitration, as well as other legal services in an array of fields such as construction, telecommunications, mergers and acquisitions, oil and gas, and company formation.



Dr. Hasan Radhi expressed his joy at the firm’s achievements over the years, thanks to the trust placed in it by its clients. He highlighted the firm’s commitment to evaluating service quality and client satisfaction through annual surveys, analyzing the results with utmost seriousness and care.



He proudly highlighted that more than 90% of the firm’s lawyers are Bahrainis and that around 40% of all staff members are women.



He added that the annual awards the firm receives from international assessment institutions are testament to the quality of its services, vowing to continue this tradition.







