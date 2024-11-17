Iran’s SPGC head says refineries supply 613 mcm/d of gas to national network

(MENAFN) Gholam-Abbas Hosseini, the head of the South Pars Complex (SPGC), announced that the refineries in South Pars are currently supplying 613 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of to Iran’s national network. In an interview with Shana, Hosseini highlighted the complex's ongoing efforts to maintain high-quality production, including consistent gas output, byproducts, and collaboration with knowledge-based companies. A key project underway is the flare reduction initiative across the complex’s thirteen refineries, aiming to reduce environmental impact.



Hosseini also mentioned that since the South Pars Complex was established 26 years ago, it has processed and injected a total of 2,126 billion cubic meters of natural gas into the national network. He emphasized the complex's vital role in Iran’s economic growth, citing its significant contributions to maintenance operations, innovation, and domestic collaborations. The complex also plays a crucial part in supplying sweet gas to the national pipeline, providing feedstock to petrochemical plants in the region, and increasing export volumes.



Regarding gas production in the current Iranian calendar year (since March 20), Hosseini reported that over 130 billion cubic meters of gas have been received and processed at the South Pars refineries. Additionally, more than 113 billion cubic meters of gas have been sweetened and injected into the national pipeline.



He also highlighted the complex’s output of other products, including over 1.1 million tons of ethane, 139 million barrels of gas condensate, 1.9 million tons of propane, and 370,000 tons of sulfur. These products contribute significantly to both the national economy and various industries.

