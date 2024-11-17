RPG Group introduces HappyXchange: An innovative approach to employee recognition

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14 November 2024: RPG Group, one of India’s leading business conglomerates, has introduced HappyXchange, an innovative platform designed to transform how recognition and rewards are shared across the organisation. At the heart of this platform is RPG’s unique “Currency of Happiness”— Happiness Coins. This initiative brings RPG’s long-held belief that happiness is real when it’s shared, and now with this initiative, everyone has a way to make that sharing tangible and visible.



HappyXchange unites all of RPG’s rewards and recognition programs, making it easier for employees to celebrate contributions of all kinds, big and small. The platform empowers employees across all levels with “Happiness Coins”, a special currency that can used to recognise each other’s efforts, teamwork, support, and mentorship.



Whether it’s a manager showing gratitude to a team member, a peer acknowledging a colleague, or even a junior employee appreciating a senior leader, Happiness Coins make it possible for everyone at RPG to express appreciation and foster connection. The initiative enables employees to redeem their Happiness Coins for curated rewards in the Marketplace, ranging from travel experiences to merchandise and other meaningful experiences.



This isn’t just another rewards platform—it’s a celebration of a truly egalitarian culture at RPG, where acknowledgment flows freely across hierarchies, bridging the traditional gaps between roles and levels.



Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group, shares his thoughts on this initiative, “HappyXchange embodies our belief that happiness is not only an experience but a culture we cultivate together. By recognising the small yet impactful actions of our team members — whether it's lending a helping hand or celebrating milestones — we are reinforcing the idea that every contribution matters. This initiative is more than just rewarding efforts; it’s about building a culture where every individual feels valued and motivated to contribute to our collective success."



S. Venkatesh, President – Group HR, RPG Group, says: “HappyXchange is our way of making appreciation a living, breathing part of RPG’s culture. With Happiness Coins, we are offering everyone, not just managers, the power to recognise, appreciate, and uplift each other. It’s simple, it’s tangible, and it strengthens the bonds we share as RPGians.”





