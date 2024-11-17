Najm for Insurance Services Wins Prestigious “Best Call Center” Award at Saudi Customer Experience Awards

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh – 14 November 2024:

Najm for Insurance Services has been awarded the prestigious “Best Call Center for the companies with more than 1000 employees” at the Saudi Customer Experience Awards ceremony, held on Tuesday, November 13, in Riyadh. The event was attended by an esteemed group of business leaders, prominent figures, and professionals from across the Kingdom’s government, private, and non-profit sectors.



This recognition is a testament to Najm company’s ongoing efforts in enhancing its call center and elevating the level of service it provides for vehicle insurance beneficiaries across the Kingdom. Handling over 3 million calls annually, Najm’s call center achieves record response times through a range of electronic channels, contributing to a high customer satisfaction rate of 85%. Overall, Najm provides more than 35 million services annually across all its channels with a service level of 99%.



Mr. Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, CEO of Najm, expressed his pride in receiving the award, and said: “Winning the gold award and achieving first place for Best Call Center in the Kingdom not only validates our efforts but also motivates us to continue innovating and striving to enhance customer satisfaction.”



Al Shehri emphasized Najm’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and the adoption of modern technologies to enrich the customer experience, streamline processes, and drive digital transformation across its operational processes and technical systems, ensuring fast response times and high-quality services for its customers.



“This accomplishment reflects the company’s strategic digital transformation, with all operations now managed through advanced AI-supported systems. Our automation rate for accident procedures has reached 95%, marking a qualitative leap in service efficiency,” he added.



On another note, Mr. Ajil Al Jarba, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Najm, also took part in the Saudi Customer Experience Award Ceremony, organized by the Saudi CX Association and its partners, by giving a presentation on digital transformation and customer experience.



Al Jarba highlighted the growing importance of exceptional customer experiences, and said: “In today’s world, data-driven insights enable companies to create personalized, engaging experiences, making customer experience fundamental to economic and social development. Digital transformation is essential for companies seeking excellence and aiming to improving customer experiences by offering innovative and digital services.”



Al Jarba added, “Digital transformation is a key element of Najm’s strategy, which has led to a significant advancement in how services are delivered, and customer experiences are improved on various levels, whether for individuals or partners. Our transformation aligns with Vision 2030 objectives, including the Quality-of-Life Program and the Financial Sector Development Program. Therefore, Najm has restructured its strategy, adopting the best-in-class professional and marketing standards, which have contributed to empowering the insurance sector and improving service quality for policyholders and beneficiaries, especially vehicle owners.”



The Saudi Customer Experience Award is a platform that celebrates excellence in customer service across the Kingdom. This year, Najm competed in 27 different categories. This award was organized in collaboration with Awards International, the Customer Experience Management Company, and the Saudi Customer Experience Association, aiming to honor excellence in customer experience, building on the great success stories of the international award in previous years.





