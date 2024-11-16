Gleim Exam Prep Donates 42,000 Meals To Fight Food Insecurity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through the Gleim Gives Back initiative, a food bank, Bread of the Mighty receives a portion of the proceeds from Gleim's 2024 Feeding Families campaign.

Gainesville, FL., Nov. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, Gleim Exam Prep is proud to announce a donation that will provide 42,000 meals to Bread of the Mighty as part of their annual Feeding Families campaign. This effort, a cornerstone of the Gleim Gives Back initiative, aims to alleviate the burden of food insecurity, a key element of academic success.

Additionally, Gleim employees are conducting an internal food drive to further support the effort. Essentials like canned goods and other shelf-stable items are being collected for those in need to ensure timely delivery by Thanksgiving.

Patrick Dodds, Executive Director of Bread of the Mighty, expressed gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly grateful for partners like Gleim Exam Prep. Their generous support allows us to go beyond simply providing meals; it brings hope and stability to countless families, especially as we approach the holiday season."

Gleim has partnered with Bread of the Mighty, a branch of Feeding America, annually since 2019, and has provided more than 292,000 meals to support those who may experience food insecurity. This ongoing collaboration demonstrates Gleim's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep, emphasized the impact of this initiative, "At Gleim, empowering individuals through education is at the heart of what we do. Ensuring people have enough food is fundamental to their ability to learn, achieve, and thrive. Contributing to Bread of the Mighty allows us to support our community in a meaningful way."

Gleim Gives Back is one of the many ways Gleim demonstrates service to the community and inspires others to make a positive impact in the world. Every year, Gleim Gives Back funds multiple charitable initiatives through its sales campaigns where Gleim works together with aspiring accountants to make a difference. Feeding Families is one of Gleim's favorite campaigns because it makes an immediate impact on those in need.

About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years , Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim visit

About Bread of the Mighty:

Bread of the Mighty (BOTM) operates as a branch of Feeding Northeast Florida, the region's largest nonprofit food bank and hunger relief network. BOTM provides nutritious food and other essential goods to those in need and strives to improve the quality of life for people living in and around North Central Florida by addressing food insecurity, poverty and poor health. Alongside our network of food distribution, agency, and community partners, BOTM provides food and hope to individuals and families living in the four counties served (Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union). Learn more at breadofthemighty.org

