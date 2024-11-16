Amber Alert: Authorities Continue The Search For 18 Missing Minors Nationwide

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama : New alert issued for Kelineth Baules, recently missing in Chiriqui and picture below. The Amber Alert remains a crucial mechanism in Panama that allows authorities and citizens to collaborate in locating minors under 18 years of age who have been reported missing. Currently, there are about 18 active cases nationwide. Among the most recent cases, the disappearance of Zurishadday Dianett Flores Martínez, 14, stands out. She was last seen on November 2 at 2:30 pm in the Belisario Porras area, San Miguelito district. The minor, whose complaint was filed on November 6, is about 1.50 meters tall; she is of thin build, with wavy black hair, brown eyes and white skin. As a distinctive feature, she has a prominent chocolate-colored mole on her left cheek. Another worrying case is that of Isabella Victoria Benítez Santamaría, 15 years old, who disappeared on November 3 at around 5:45 am near the Richard Neumann School in San Francisco. The 5-foot-2, 95-pound teenager has a slim build, straight black hair, brown eyes and dark skin. She has scars on her wrists and a black mole on her left calf. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a full school uniform and was carrying a small cross-body bag

According to the report issued by the authorities, Kelineth Baules is about 1.60 meters tall, has a thick build, black and wavy hair, and dark skin.

Authorities are

also looking for

Aimar Nohelis Cañizales Urriola

, last seen on November 1 at 5:45 pm in Pacora, Cabra de Santa Isabel sector, Brisas neighborhood. The young woman, who wears glasses, is 1.68 meters tall, has a scar on her right eyebrow and a mole on the left side of her neck.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red coat and blue sandals.

Mariana Itzel Miranda

joins the list of missing persons since November 8, when she was last seen at 2:30 pm in the area of ​​Tocumen, La Siesta. She is 1.65 meters tall, has red hair and brown eyes,

has scars on both arms and a small mole on her forehead. At the time of her disappearance

she was wearing a black long-sleeved sweater, red and black checkered pajama pants, black and white sneakers, and was carrying a black backpack and a blue checkered umbrella. The list of missing minors also includes:



Johanis Cristel González Moreno

Alexandra Valentina and Mayre Arielys Rivera Solís (sisters)

Yelen Yuliana Georget Smith

Lilieska Josibel Arias Quintana

Jose Daniel Hernandez

Diomedes Dominguez

Mariluz Abrego Flores

Marlenys Rodriguez

Nathaly Esther Quiros

Samuel Isaac Diaz Cubilla

Audiel Yovany Justavino Aeneid Saint Tugriz

Authorities are urging citizens to provide any information that may help locate these minors by calling the 104 hotline.