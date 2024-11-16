Public Works Minister Examines Mawqar-Azraq Junction Road Restoration Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abul Samen, examined the 34-kilometer Mawqar-Azraq Junction Road restoration project on Saturday.According to a statement, Abul Samen visited the site to assess the project's status and completion rates, stressing the significance of keeping up the current work tempo to guarantee the project is finished on time or ahead of schedule.Abul Samen stated that the ministry is committed to improving this vital road, which connects the capital to the city of Azraq, and stretches near the Kingdom's borders with Saudi Arabia and Iraq.Less than 25% of the six-month contractual period has elapsed, and the project is 48% finished.The project involves removing the existing asphalt layers, applying a new asphalt mix, and reinforcing the road with traffic safety features such as road markings and reflective road studs.The work zone stretches from the third kilometer after Mawqar Prison to the Azraq Junction and is 10 meters wide. The project also involves the upkeep of a concrete bridge in the Mawqar Industrial Zone.