Govinda Leaves Campaign Trail In Jalgaon Due To Ill Health, Rushed To Mumbai Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Veteran and Shiv Sena leader Govinda cut short his campaign for the MahaYuti in Jalgaon on Saturday owing to concerns, prompting an emergency helicopter transfer to a hospital in Mumbai for immediate treatment.

Initially, Govinda reported mild physical discomfort, but his condition rapidly worsened, and doctors advised an urgent transfer to a major hospital in Mumbai. His family and friends accompanied him during the transfer, and he received initial upon arrival at the hospital.

The hasn't yet released a statement about his health.

Govinda was campaigning for MahaYuti candidates in Jalgaon's Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora, and Chopda. He returned to Mumbai after halting the event midway in Pachora.

He had been actively participating in a roadshow where he urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi by voting for the ruling alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

As per media reports, the actor experienced chest pain and discomfort in his leg and was rushed back to Mumbai by helicopter.

This news comes a few weeks after Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun in early October.

The 60-year-old Govinda was injured on October 1 due to a gunshot wound from his own revolver. The incident occurred around 4.45 a.m. when he was cleaning the weapon before putting it away. Suddenly, the revolver slipped from his hand and accidentally discharged a bullet, which hit him in the leg.

At the time of the incident, neither his wife nor his daughter were at home, and Govinda was getting ready to leave for an event in Kolkata. As he was taken to the hospital in Andheri, the news of Govinda's injury shocked the entire Bollywood, and many prayed for his recovery.

The actor-turned-politician is a former MP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in March this year.