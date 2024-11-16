Experts From 90 Countries Attend Aspetar Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference, a prominent event in sports medicine, was launched Saturday at Khalifa International with participation of over 700 experts from 90 countries.

This year's attracted a record-breaking attendance, making it one of the most diverse and inclusive events in the field. The opening ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, Aspetar officials, and international experts who came to Qatar specifically for the event.

In his opening speech, Khaled Ali al-Mawlawi, acting director general of Aspetar, stated,“Qatar has established itself as a global centre for sports and sports medicine. This conference, which brings together renowned global experts to explore thigh muscle injuries, further enhances Aspetar's leadership in developing rehabilitation practices.”

The two-day conference features 32 international speakers from 12 countries, providing an unparalleled platform for knowledge exchange and professional development in sports medicine and rehabilitation. The event's global appeal is evident in its diverse list of participants, including representatives from major football clubs, international sports federations, and prestigious academic institutions.

The conference includes several scientific sessions discussing various aspects related to thigh injuries, with presentations from global experts in interactive panel discussions. Preceding the main event, specialised workshops were held at Aspetar Hospital for elite Arab and international clubs.

Alongside the main event, an exhibition showcases advanced technologies, innovative products, and services in sports medicine and rehabilitation.

The conference covers a range of topics from fundamental concepts to sport-specific applications, including in-depth explorations of diagnosis, strength training, biomechanics, and optimising recovery responses.

The event attracts participants from renowned Premier League clubs, major European teams, leading sports federations, and prestigious universities worldwide. Representatives from Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and the German Football Association, among others, are in attendance, reflecting the conference's global significance.

Dr Jonathan Power, Liverpool FC's doctor, commented:“The World Cup was amazing, and the whole world is looking at Qatar, speaking positively about the country. Now, everyone appreciates the value of Aspetar's projects and events. The global standards they adhere to inspire us, and it's wonderful to come here and learn from them.”

As discussions continue into the second day, participants can look forward to a packed agenda with numerous sessions and debates. By the end of the conference, several key recommendations aimed at enhancing practices in sports medicine are expected to be announced.

The conference will conclude Sunday with a reception for participants at the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 3-2-1, providing an excellent networking opportunity for attendees.

