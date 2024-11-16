Eight More Arrested For Attack On Telangana Officials 

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Eight more persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the November 11 attack on Vikarabad District Collector and other officials.

With this, the number of people arrested so far has risen to 25.

Police intensified the investigation into the case with the arrest of eight persons. They were shifted to Pargi station and later produced before the magistrate.

The Collector and other officials were attacked by a mob at Lagacharla village when they were conducting a public hearing on the proposed 'Pharma Village'.

The incident in Chief A. Revanth Reddy's constituency Kodangal sparked a political slugfest with the ruling Congress party blaming the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the attack.

BRS dismissed the allegations and attributed the incident to a 'public revolt' against the government's 'ill-advised' move.

Police have already arrested 17 persons including former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. They are all lodged in jail.

Meanwhile, BRS said Lagacharla village victims filed a complaint with the SC/ST Commission, detailing the atrocities.

They alleged sexual harassment and demanded that rape charges be filed against police.

BRS leaders also filed the complaint with the SC/ST Commission.

They alleged that under the pretext of arresting farmer protestors, police barged into homes at midnight, verbally abused women, and subjected them to sexual harassment.

BRS MLC Satyavathi Rathod alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy exploited tribals and grabbed their lands for pharma companies.

BRS leader R. S. Praveen Kumar said attacks were directed at tribals, not officials.

SC/ST Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah said the Commission would soon visit Lagacharla village and won't tolerate Injustice against SCs and STs.