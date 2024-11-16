UNESCO, IT Ministry To Help India Create AI Policy With Global Ethical Standards

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India aims to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) policy that envisions "AI for All," aligning with global ethical standards to promote the responsible and ethical adoption of the across sectors, it was announced on Saturday.

According to S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, there is an urgent need to equip individuals with the right awareness, ability, and tools to ensure effective AI governance.

Delivering a keynote address at an event by UNESCO, IT and public policy firm Ikigai Law in the national capital, he highlighted the importance of fostering innovation while prioritizing transparency, data privacy, and security, in alignment with global AI standards.

Krishnan also highlighted the critical role of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in advancing responsible AI practices and reaffirmed India's active participation in international AI forums to balance innovation with regulation.

The event marked the launch of a series of consultations aimed at crafting an India-specific AI policy report, according to a Ministry of Electronics and IT statement.

The report's objective is to identify strengths and growth opportunities within India's AI ecosystem, while providing actionable insights for the responsible and ethical adoption of AI across various sectors.

This initiative comes at a crucial moment as the country embarks on its ambitious INDIA AI Mission, backed by over Rs 10,000 crore in funding.

By promoting indigenous frameworks, robust governance tools, and self-assessment guidelines, the mission aims to empower innovators and democratize AI benefits across sectors.

Tim Curtis, Director of UNESCO's South Asia Regional Office, emphasised the synergy between UNESCO's ethical AI initiatives and the INDIA AI Mission.

He highlighted the shared vision of both initiatives in promoting ethical AI development through strategic alignment and actionable policy frameworks, underscoring their mutual commitment to fostering a responsible and inclusive AI ecosystem.

The experts said they are committed to translating the principles of UNESCO's global recommendation on the ethics of AI, into concrete policy actions, tailored to India's unique AI ecosystem.