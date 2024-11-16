Ramnath Kovind Pays Tribute To Folk Singer Sharda Sinha In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 16 (IANS) Former President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday paid tributes to Sharda Sinha in Patna where a condolence and prayer meeting was held to honour the memory of the late folk Sharda Sinha, which was organised by a local organisation.

The event was attended by figures including Bihar Deputy Chief Samrat Chaudhary, Minister Mangal Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and the RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari.

During the meeting, Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, praised Sharda Sinha for her immense contribution to the state's cultural heritage.

“Her music, especially her folk and Chhath songs, had brought the cultural richness of Bihar to national and international recognition. Sharda Sinha had significantly enhanced the prestige of Bihar through her songs. Her loss would be deeply felt by all. While many singers may have drawn inspiration from her, no one could truly replace her unique contribution to folk music,” Sinha said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary praised Sharda Sinha as the "voice of motherhood" for Bihar, emphasising her significant role in spreading the cultural richness of the state's diverse languages - Maithili, Angika, Bajika, and others - both within the country and globally.

He echoed the Prime Minister's call for promoting local languages and traditions, noting,“Sharda Sinha had successfully brought these regional languages to the global stage. Her untimely death is an irreparable loss for us. I express my heartfelt tributes and pray that she would find a place in God's feet.”

Bihar's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, also spoke about Sharda Sinha's monumental impact on the folk music scene, especially in Bihar's regional languages like Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajika.

“Over the five-decade-long career, where she sang iconic songs for festivals like Chhath, weddings, and other cultural themes, becoming a beloved figure known as the nightingale of Bihar."

Pandey expressed deep sorrow at her untimely passing, describing it as a significant loss for Bihar and its people.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari also paid tribute, calling Sharda Sinha the "pride and nightingale" of Bihar.

“She made a special contribution to the Chhath festival songs, which gave Bihar a unique cultural identity. Her legacy would be forever cherished, as the entire state united in mourning her loss.”