Iraqi Militia Claims Five Drone Attacks On Israeli Targets

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Nov 16 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, on Saturday claimed responsibility for five drone on sites in southern and northern Israel.

According to its statements, the group's fighters launched four drone attacks on southern Israel, two of which targeted "vital" sites in the city of Eilat, two others on "military" sites in the area, and the fifth targeted a "military" site in northern Israel.

The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group noted that the drone attacks were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace."

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.