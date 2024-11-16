Trump recommends Gabbard for intelligence director

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has selected former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as his nominee for Director of National Intelligence. A former Democrat, Gabbard switched to the Party in 2024 and endorsed Trump’s presidential bid. In a statement, Trump praised Gabbard for her two decades of service to the country, emphasizing her broad bipartisan support. He stated that Gabbard would bring a “fearless spirit” to the intelligence community, advocating for constitutional rights and promoting national security through strength.



Gabbard, who thanked Trump for the opportunity to serve, would oversee the US intelligence agencies, including the NSA, CIA, and FBI, if confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate. Gabbard, a veteran who served in Iraq and Kuwait, was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the National Guard in 2021 and served in the House of Representatives from Hawaii from 2013 to 2021.



She left the Democratic Party in 2021, citing dissatisfaction with what she saw as the party's focus on identity politics and warmongering. Gabbard ran for president in 2020, positioning herself as an anti-war candidate critical of US military involvement in the Middle East. Trump has previously accused the federal security agencies, including the FBI and Department of Justice, of being weaponized against him and his supporters.



