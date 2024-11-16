US takes back Israel weapons-embargo threat

(MENAFN) The US State Department has confirmed that it will continue supplying arms to Israel, despite the Jewish state not fully meeting the conditions set by Washington for the continuation of these shipments. In a briefing on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel stated that while Israel had made some progress in addressing the requirements outlined in a letter from US officials, it had not met all the specified demands.



The letter, sent by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, warned Israel that the US could halt arms shipments unless significant steps were taken to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. This included opening more aid crossings into Gaza, allowing 350 aid trucks per day, halting forced evacuations, and lifting a ban on the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Palestinian territories.



Although Israel has taken some steps, such as increasing the number of aid trucks entering Gaza, it has not met the full set of requirements. A report from aid organizations indicated that only 42 trucks have been entering Gaza daily, far below the demanded amount, and that forced evacuations have continued. Israel’s military agency, COGAT, responded by stating that there was a backlog of aid trucks waiting to enter Gaza.



Despite this, the US has not determined that Israel is in violation of American law, which restricts arms transfers to countries preventing aid from reaching civilians. The US is Israel's largest arms supplier, and while some countries have suspended arms sales to Israel, the US continues to provide substantial military aid, including $17.9 billion from October 2023 to October 2024.



MENAFN16112024000045015687ID1108892866