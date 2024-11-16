G7 Leaders Reaffirm Unwavering Support For Ukraine For As Long As It Takes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Group of Seven (G7) countries stand united with Ukraine and will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance and support to defend itself against Russian aggression for as long as it takes.

This is said in a statement by the leaders of the G7 countries, adopted at the initiative of Prime of Italy Giorgia Meloni, who chairs the group, Ukrinform reports.

“We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes. We stand in solidarity contributing to its fight for sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and its reconstruction,” the statement says.

“After 1.000 days of war, we recognize the immense suffering endured by the people of Ukraine. Despite these hardships, Ukrainians have demonstrated unmatched resilience and determination in defending their land, culture, and people,” the document stresses.

United States, South Korea, and Japan support Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense

The G7 leaders stated that Russia remains the sole obstacle to just and lasting peace and confirmed their commitment to imposing severe costs on Russia through sanctions, export controls and other effective measures.

“We stand united with Ukraine,” the statement says.

The G7 includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, the United States, and the European Union.

As reported by Ukrinform, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani has reaffirmed the Italian government's full support for Ukraine ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in his country.