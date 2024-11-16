Tolerance Basis Of Global Peace, Harmony Ukraine's Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tolerance shapes the basis of peace and harmony, gives strength to accept diversity, and see it as public wealth.

That's according to the Parliamentary Commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets , who made the statement on International Tolerance Day, Ukrinform reports.

"This day reminds us of the value of tolerance, understanding and respect for every person, regardless of their origin, faith, views, or way of life," he noted.

According to the ombudsman, tolerance is the basis of peace and harmony, it unites, not divides. "It gives us the strength to accept diversity and see it as public wealth," he added.

"So let's open our hearts, seek understanding, and build a world where there is a place for everyone. Together, we are stronger in our diversity," Lubinets emphasized.

As reported, November 16 marks International Tolerance Day, introduced over the adoption by UNESCO in 1995 of the Declaration of Principles of Tolerance, based on the provisions proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The principles of equality and non-discrimination are enshrined in international and national legislation, according to which all people are free and equal in their dignity and rights.