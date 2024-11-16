du Launches Enterprise Plus, an Innovative Connectivity Suite to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation in the UAE, Utilising Cisco Technologies

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced an innovative connectivity portfolio designed to address the digital transformation needs of government and large organisations. The expansive suite combines managed broadband connectivity with a next-generation secure networking service, alongside a variety of value-added services.



As part of the strategic collaboration between Cisco and du, Enterprise Plus is built on the Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN (Software-Defined WAN) solution, empowering customers with greater control over their and Internet traffic management. This connectivity portfolio is designed to fuel growth and help accelerate digital transformation across the UAE. It is part of a broader strategy to develop next-generation offerings that align with the current and future networking demands and business objectives of clients.



Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: "du’s SD-WAN enabled connectivity portfolio reflects our unwavering commitment to support digital transformation and fuel the growth of organizations in line with the UAE national vision of becoming a technologically advanced and digitally empowered nation. Latest advancements in network solutions, advanced security protocols and a service assurance platform will offer our customers transparency, control, and peace of mind knowing that their businesses are connected, secure, and reliable. Further, by offering some of the highest speeds in the market, we plan to equip organizations in the UAE with the tools they need to excel in the digital era.”



Gordon Thomson, Vice President - EMEA Service Provider at Cisco commented: “Our collaboration with du highlights our shared commitment to delivering seamless security and smart networking solutions that meet the needs of modern enterprises. This new bundle is a significant step toward providing unified, secure, and intelligent network access for businesses supporting hybrid work and multi-cloud environments in the UAE.”



Enterprise Plus key benefits include a next-generation smart networking architecture that enables automated connectivity to hybrid cloud environments, a simplified security management system that allows for the deployment of appropriate security measures from a single dashboard, and a consistent application experience supported by advanced analytics.



With ultra-high speeds, an asymmetrical bandwidth option featuring higher upload speeds, 5G backup and end-to-end managed services, du aims to address the evolving digital needs in the UAE. The suite’s resilience against DDoS attacks, supported by advanced firewall and network protection, along with managed services, an SLA (service level agreement), and the comprehensive Care Connect platform, positions du’s Enterprise Plus as a strong player in digital transformation solutions.





